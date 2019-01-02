LAKEVIEW CFO: Stacey O’Connell has been named chief financial officer of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. O’Connell currently serves as the CFO of Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, a role she will keep in addition to her new responsibilities at Lakeview Regional. Both facilities are members of HCA Healthcare’s MidAmerica division.
JOINT REPLACEMENT CLASS: Patients preparing for a total joint replacement can attend a class at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington, to find out about the procedure and what to expect during the hospitalization. Members of the therapy staff will explain exercises and activities. For information, call (985) 3900 or register at www.lakeviewregional.com.
HOSPITAL TOUR: Lakeview Regional Medical Center will hold a tour at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, of the Women and Children's Services Units, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Expectant parents and their families can see the Labor and Delivery and recovery/postpartum units and talk about the process, from admitting to discharge. The tours are offered the second Saturday of each month and run every half hour. For information, call (985) 867-3900 or register online at lakeviewregional.com.
SIBLING CLASS: Siblings will watch a video and talk about what it will be like to have a new baby at home, tour the maternal child unit, learn how to touch/hold their new sibling, and how they can help their parents with the new baby. The class will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 5, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Bring a baby doll or stuffed animal to practice with. Parents must remain with children. For information or to participate, call (985) 867-3900 or visit lakeviewregional.com.
LAMAZE CLASS: The Lamaze Childbirth Class will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 3 through Jan. 24, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The class for expectant parents works on all options for childbirth. Bring a blanket and one or two pillows. For information, call (985) 867-3900 or register at lakeviewregional.com.
BABY AND ME TOBACCO-FREE: Slidell Memorial Hospital is holding smoking-cessation programs for expectant mothers on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment. For information or to request an application, call Ashlee Menke at (504) 733-5539.
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, Jan. 10, in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The counselor is Medicare-certified and can explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Wear loose-fitting clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.