MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS
MANDEVILLE FAMILY REUNION: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mandeville Lakefront, Lakeshore Drive. A day of picnicking, live music, food vendors and other activities. Free. (985) 966-0851 or mandevillefamilyreunion.com.
MEMORIAL DAY POOL PARTY: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Land O Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $10 adults, $8 18 and under. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
OF THEE I SING: Sunday, 3 p.m. St. Timothy UMC, 335 Asbury Drive, Mandeville. The St. Timothy Choir presents its seventh annual Memorial Day concert of patriotic favorites including the "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and the special armed forces salute. Free, but advance tickets are recommended. (985) 626-3307 or sttimothyumc.org,
VETERANS APPRECIATION RECEPTION: Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bogue Falaya Hall at the Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson Ave. The City of Covington and the Covington Heritage Foundation invite all veterans and their families to attend the reception with entertainment and refreshments. Free. covingtonheritagefoundation.com.
SALUTE TO VETERANS: Tuesday, 6 p.m. Greystone Events Center, 935 Clausell St., Mandeville. A patriotic program, refreshments, a raffle and more. (202) 674-2337.
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: Friday, 6 p.m. 200 to 500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, restaurant specials and a live DJ. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
TEACHERS APPRECIATION SUNDAY: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hammer & Stein, 1027 Village Walk Road, Covington. A pick-your-own-project fundraiser with a free bloody mary bar. $25-$250. (504) 645-1796 or hammerandsteincovington.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
NORTHSHORE HEART WALK: June 1, 8 a.m. Fontainebleau State Park, 62883 La. 1089, Mandeville. The American Heart Association’s promotion for longer, stronger, healthier lives. Free. (985) 302-9071 or northshoreheartwalk.org.
SLIDELL MOVIE NIGHTS: June 1 and June 15, 8:30 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane. Movie TBA. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL: June 7, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Live music, vendors, arts and crafts, kids activities, food and more. Free. (985) 285-5617.
BLUESBERRY FESTIVAL: June 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Drive, Covington. St. Tammany’s newest celebration of the arts promises “a full-day, immersive arts experience.” Among the entertainers are "American Idol" finalist Casey James, "Voice" veteran Johnny Hayes, “King of the Blues” Beau Long and New Orleanians Charmaine Neville, Eric Johanson, Steve Mignano and Crispin Schroeder. $25, 10-under free. facebook.com/bluesberryfest/
SUMMER BLOCK PARTY: June 8, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Land O Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. Music by Seabrooker. $10 adults, $8 18-under. (985) 892-6023.
TOUR DE LOUISIANE: June 9, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Covington. The 48th annual Tour de Louisiane presented by the New Orleans Bicycle Club returns to downtown Covington with cyclists throughout the U.S. coming to compete for title and prize money. Entry fees vary. neworleansbicycleclub.org.
YOGA ON TAP: June 9, 4:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Abita Brewing Co., 166 Barbee Road, Covington. Bayou Yoga teams with Abita Beer to present power yoga lessons with proceeds going to the Northshore Humane Society. $15. (985) 237-1842 or bayouyoga.com.
LOUISIANA BICYCLE FESTIVAL: June 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Abita Springs Trailhead. 22275 La. 36. It’s the 20th annual day-before-Father’s Day celebration of pedal power featuring vintage and art bikes, a swap meet and short parade through town. Free; no registration required. (985) 871-5327 or trailheadmuseum.org.
TWISTED BREW FEST & HOMEBREW COMPETITION: June 22, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Larry Hartzog’s eighth-annual event features a beer garden with more than 200 samplings from homebrew and commercial breweries around the state in this fundraiser for the Northshore Humane Society. There’s also food, music and a people’s choice competition to pick the best brew. $30 in advance, $40 at the door. (985) 892-7387.
KOKOMO STROLL: June 22, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Downtown Covington. The Covington Business Association gets into the spirit of summer with this evening of casual imbibing on the streets of downtown Covington with live music by Box Office Giants, A Coastal Gentlemen and Bobby Ohler, more than 20 outdoor tents to sample food and drinks and shopping. $30 for all-you-can-drink cups. Weather reschedule date is June 23. gocovington.org.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
JOHN FRIDAY: Thursday, 8 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Covington. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650 or harborcenter.org.
RED FURY: Friday, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The Coalition of Voices for Christ concert series continues with this 70s and hard-metal cover band. Free. (985) 237-0401 or facebook.com/ourcvc.
DEW DROP CLOSING NIGHT Friday, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Social Hall and Jazz Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The NOLA String Kings headline the final show of the spring season, $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN HITS: Friday, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 3 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson St., Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society closes its season with a concert featuring the best of the Piano Man and the Rocket Man. $21. npas.info.
INVISIBLE COWBOY: Friday, 9 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
TAB BENOIT: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com
JOHN AUTIN & KASS: Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
OZONE SPRING SENDOFF: May 30, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville. Fundraiser for Ozone Music Education to provide instruments and lessons for youngsters who cannot otherwise afford them. Will Robinson and Mark MacKay are the featured artists. $15. (985) 373-3695.
PAUL SANCHEZ & THE ROLLING ROAD SHOW: June 1, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ‘N The Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
LOVE IS A MANY SPLINTERED THING: May 31 and June 1, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Ronald Brister and guests Suzette Ferrari, Jennifer Gesvantner and Lauren Turner present a cabaret show featuring songs about romance. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
ERICA REINE: June 7, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The Covington worship artist performs as part of the Coalition of Voices for Christ series continues. Free. (985) 237-0401 or facebook.com/ourcvc/
IN HIS COMPANY; June 14, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The Covington modern worship group closes the Coalition of Voices for Christ concert series. Free. (985) 237-0401 or facebook.com/ourcvc.
CHARMAINE NEVILLE BAND: June 15, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Final concert of the Jazz’n the Vines spring series. $10 adults, 17-under, free. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: June 21, 6 p.m. Columbia Street Landing, Covington. Artists TBA. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
THEATER
NOW ON STAGE
"THE BINGO QUEEN": Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 757 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Two sisters dish the dirt on their bingo partners. $25-$30. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
"KEEPER OF THE TALES": June 14, 6 p.m. The Village Church — Lutheran. 29180 U.S. 190, Lacombe. The Village Youth Theater tells the tale of a princess exploring stories from 1,001 Arabian Nights in a dinner theater setting. (985) 882-5722 or villageluteran.org.
"A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM": June 15-30, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. It’s a comedy tonight as the theater closes its fifth season with a classic Broadway musical containing situations from Roman playwright Plautus plus classic vaudeville. Directed by Andrea Elu. $29 adults, $27 seniors/military; $21 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
"FROZEN JR.": June 20-24 and 27-30, 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Cutting Edge Theater, 757 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Elsa, Anne and the other residents of Arundel bring the 2018 Broadway hit to life with a young cast. $25-$20. (985) 767-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"1776": June 21-July 7, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Community Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. The 64th season of the venerable playhouse concludes with the Tony-winning Broadway musical about the founding of our country. $30-$20. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
AUDITIONS
"STEEL MAGNOLIAS": Sunday, 6:30 p.m. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The lives of women in a fictitious Louisiana town. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
CALL FOR DIRECTORS
PLAYMAKERS COMMUNITY THEATER: The venerable Covington theater is seeking directors, choreographers and musical directors for the 2019-20 season. Email Anysia.Genre@gmail.com with a resume and brief biography.
ART
NOW SHOWING
NOEL ROCKMORE, PORTRAITS & PASSION: Through Friday. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 2nd St. Wednesdays-Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. From the vaults of the New Orleans Museum of Art. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
PUSHING BOUNDARIES: Through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Tammany Art Association Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. The STAA presents an exhibition featuring the works of Northshore artists Babette Beaullieu, Maggie McConnell and Luba Zygarewicz. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org
LOOKING AHEAD
COVINGTON ART MARKET: June 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. The St. Tammany Art Association presents a juried market of visual arts and crafts featuring a variety of work from local and regional artists. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
SLIDELL PHOTO CLUB EXHIBITION: June 7-28 recurring weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Photographers featured include Richard Hale, Pat Anderson and John Touhey. Free. (985) 646-4375 or slidellphotoclub.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
OTAC JURIED EXHIBITION: July 12-Aug. 16. Slidell Cultural Arts Gallery, 2055 Second St. Entry deadline is June 8 for the annual Olde Towne Arts Commission summer show presented in partnership with the City of Slidell’s Commission on the Arts. Juror is full-time artist Robert Labranche. (404) 784-6880. Slidell, OTAC Entry Form
DANCE
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: Saturday. Lessons at 7 p.m.; dance begins at 8 p.m. Abita Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Nouveaux Cajun Express performs. $8 members; $10 nonmembers. (504) 583-8603 or northshorecajundancers.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
OZONE SQUARES: June 3, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Ted Kennedy is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
FILM
LOOKING AHEAD
STUDENT SHORT FILM SHOWCASE: June 1, 4 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Student filmmakers showcase their latest work in this event sponsored by the Pontchartrain Film Festival. A Q&A will follow the showing of the films. $5. (985) 259-5772 or pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
KID STUFF
STORY TIME: Saturday, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190. "Aladdin." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
YATS PROGRAM: Registration open for the Slidell Little Theatre’s summer youth program for ages 4-18. Fees vary. slidelllittletheatre.org.
CHALK FEST ARTS FESTIVAL: June 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, 21404 Koop Drive, Mandeville. Individual artists and groups are encouraged to register and purchases up to four 4X4 squares for the chalk art contest. Participants can win $500 for best in show plus $900 in other awards. Also entertainment and other events. Free. (985) 888-1555 or cmstkids.org.
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY AND JUNIOR RANGERS DAY: June 1, 9 a.m. to noon. Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Sponsored by the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges Inc. Free. (985) 882-2025.
BOGUE CHITTO YOUTH FISHING RODEO: June 9. Pearl River Turnaround, Exit 11, Interstate 59. A morning of fishing for children ages 4-12 with a chance to win prizes and proceeds going to the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges. All children will receive a T-shirt, rod and reel, bait and lunch. $20. Registration is now open. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov/southeastlouisiana.
LITTLE STARS DRAMA CAMP: June 10-14, July 22-26. Cross Gates Family Fitness, Military Road, Slidell. Rebecca Beckham instructs youngsters ages 5-14 in theater games, hands-on activities, music and dance. $175 per week plus $20 registration fee. (985) 201-0099
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: U.S.190 near Fontainebleau State Park. Upcoming events: Wednesday and May 29, 5:30 p.m. — Nature Walk and Titivation; May 28 — Bicycling the Back Trails; June 1, 10 a.m. — Snakes of Louisiana; June 21, noon. — "Dreaming in Turtle" at the All About Nature Book Club; June 22, 9 a.m. — Walk in the Woods — Medicinal Plants. (985) 626-7238 or northlakenature.org.