There was some major coaching news on the prep soccer front in St. Tammany Parish as Northshore High School recently announced that boys coach Ryan Lazaroe was moving to the same position in the Northshore girls program.
“I spent 14 years with the boys program and it was a great experience,” he said. “I wanted to see this last group out (class of 2019) because we had been together since they were very young.”
The search for a Northshore High boys soccer coach is ongoing.
Lazaroe takes over a Panther program that went 18-5-2 last season and played for the Division I state championship, falling to cross-parish rival St. Scholastica 2-1. No stranger to success himself, Lazaroe led the Northshore boys to the state semifinals, falling to Jesuit in a heartbreaker 1-0.
“After 14 years I wanted a new challenge,” he said on taking over the girls program. “When the opening came to lead the girls program, it was something I knew I had to jump on.”
Having coached girls soccer on the collegiate as well as club level, Lazaroe said the transition will not be difficult.
“The game itself really isn’t different,” he said. “You still have 11 players out on the field, and you are trying to find ways to put the ball in the back of the net and stop them from going into the back of the net on your side. But I know I have an uphill battle. I’m taking over a program that played for it all, and these players don’t know me as well yet. I need to gain the respect of this team. Hopefully the transition is smooth, and this team can pick up where they left off.”
Officially hired on May 15, Lazaroe got the chance to first address the Northshore High incoming seniors and relayed a very specific message.
“My message to the seniors is my goal is to not radicalize anything,” he said. “My job is not to come in and shake the trees. This team has great chemistry. My job is to find that one percent that we can tweak that can make the difference. Small things can make a big difference and my job is to find that small thing, whatever it may be, tweak it, and go from there.
“My job is to keep the ship on the same track. It may be a bit of a battle. It’s their team. My job is to make sure this team doesn’t get derailed. It’s a challenge. With this group of kids, anything less than a return to the state championship game will be considered a severe disappointment."