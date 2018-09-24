The new school year is in full swing, and so are all the clubs students love at Mandeville High. From gamers, to political thinkers, yoga and more, everyone at Mandeville has the opportunity to find a club they love and get involved.
One rising club is Mandeville’s Mu Alpha Theta. MAΘ is a national math honor society in which inducted members can travel to different schools to compete in statewide math competitions.
At these events, students are tested individually and as teams to solve complicated equations and problems ranging from pre-algebra to calculus.
Mandeville's team competed Sept. 15 at St. Paul’s School, along with about 20 other high schools. Four Mandeville students placed in the individual competition: Will Rotondo-McCord, first in pre-calculus; Jeffery Deng, honorable mention in Algebra II; Landon Lorio, second in Advanced Math; and Sebastian Escobar-Mesa, first in Algebra I.
The Mandeville MAΘ has gone from taking only three students to competitions in recent years to now bringing a full team of 16. The current club officers deserve the credit.
Co-President Matthew Sumera said, “When rebuilding a club, my co-president and I wanted to get across that it isn’t just ‘math club,’ but it is the beauty of competing as a unit. Win or lose, members walk away with the mentality of working harder to win next time. When they do win, boy, it’s as beautiful as the golden ratio.”
Another up-and-coming club is the Mandeville Green Club, a group of students who gather every Wednesday afternoon to collect recycling from every classroom. The Green Club often teams up with Keep Mandeville Beautiful to clean up around the entire school and surrounding roads. On Sept. 15, several students came out from 9 a.m. through noon to collect trash around the school.
Green Club, with the help of adviser Kelly Tveit, plans to increase the club’s community involvement by going to elementary and middle schools to expand their recycling programs.
About the club’s importance, junior Grace Newman said, “Green Club, I think, goes unnoticed in the school, yet we make an impact every single week.”
Although it started small, Green Club has grown and continues to grow, spreading its message of making the world a better and cleaner place.
As the school year continues, so will the fun of the student-run clubs of Mandeville High.