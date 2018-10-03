HOMELESS VETS DONATION DRIVE: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System is collecting donations to help support homeless veterans from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Oct. 17. Volunteers are collecting nonperishable food, toiletries, blankets, new undergarments, and gently used clothing, shoes and backpacks. The items will be given out at Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on Oct. 27. To volunteer, email cynthia.white19@va.gov or call (504) 507-2033.
YOUNG ARTISTS WANTED: The Wild Things Youth Art Contest and Exhibition spotlights southeast Louisiana's native wildlife and habitats in National Wildlife Refuges. The contest is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The exhibit will be Saturday, Oct. 13. For information, call (985) 882-2021. fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh.
BOARD GAME ADVENTURES: St. Tammany Parish Library plans a host of upcoming events to challenge the brain and meet like-minded people while having fun. Puzzles and games are provided by the library.
- Game Night — Pandemic, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., (985) 646-6470.
- Get it Together — Puzzling, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 4, Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., (985) 845-4819.
- Scrabble Night, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190.
- Dabble in Scrabble, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St., (985) 626-4293.
- Get It Together — Puzzle Time, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, Slidell Branch.
- Game Afternoon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, Slidell Branch.
THE GALA PREMIERES: St. Tammany Hospital Foundation will summon the circus for "THE Gala," a benefit for St. Tammany Cancer Center on Thursday, Oct. 4, at the Southern Hotel in Covington. "Step Into the Ring" will be the theme for the Parisian-based circus gala, with music, auctions, games and more. Tickets start at $150. For information, visit sthfoundation.org/thegala or call (985)-898-4141.
DEW DROP JAZZ HALL CONCERTS: The fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. continues Oct. 6 with the Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet at 6:30 p.m. The concerts feature home-cooked dinners available for purchase from the First Free Mission Baptist Church next door. Soft drinks, water, beer and wine are available for purchase. Admission for each concert is $10 per adult. Students and children are free.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, with a members' preview from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5 at the library, 555 Robert Blvd. Memberships will be available at the door, $5 each or $8 per family. The sale includes a variety of paperback, hardcover, fiction, nonfiction and books in large print. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
"5KIWANIS FOR KIDS": Northshore Kiwanis will hold its annual 5K race and 1-mile run/walk to benefit Project Graduation at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Varsity Sports, 2021 Claiborne St., Mandeville. Early registration is $20 for adults, $10 for students. For information, visit facebook.com/events/295637294545315/?notif_t=event_calendar_create & notif_id=1534279828111800
FLEUR DE FALL: The annual Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church fundraiser will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Beau Chene Country Club. The event, to raise money for the parish and school, features food, auctions, music and raffles. Tickets are $55 and up. For more information, visit maryqueenofpeace.org or call (985) 626-6977.
SEMINARY LIBRARY OPEN HOUSE: Visitors will get a chance to see the new Rouquette Library at St. Joseph Seminary College during an open house from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 7. Coffee will be served. Visitors may also attend Mass at 11 a.m in the Abbey Church. The Library, 75376 River Road, Covington, is on the left after crossing the bridge. Parking is available in the adjoining gravel lot.
VETS BENEFIT: Dress Up For Our Vets Gala is a fundraiser to help Camp NORA. The event features music dancing, raffle, auctions and more from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at Benedict's Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Tickets are $125. for information, go to rideofthebrotherhood.org.
AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
CHILDREN'S MEDICAL GRANTS: Local businesses raised more than $40,000 for the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation during a recent dinner event in Covington. The money will go toward medical grants for families in the New Orleans area who need help paying for their children’s medical bills. Local businesses contributing included Hub International, LCMC Health, Alford & Associates, BXS Insurance, Dwight Andrus Insurance, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, Gallagher, Labcorp, People’s Health, Louisiana Women’s Healthcare and Woman’s Hospital, Cahaba Benefits Group, Gilsbar, Hollis Companies, Louisiana Companies, Massad Olinde Benefits Consulting, McGriff Insurance Services, Rogers Benefit Group and USI.
SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK: Allstate agency owners in New Orleans recently helped secure a $10,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana. The agency owners also packed disaster relief boxes for distribution. Participating Allstate agency owners volunteers in the New Orleans area include Kelly Buckwalter, of Destrehan; John Chappetta, of Metairie; Richard Elliott, of Gretna; Christopher Lemon, of Metairie; Lisa Matherne, of Gretna; Derek McDonald, of Slidell; Elliott Raley, of Harvey; Lindsey Titman, of Gretna; Lindsay Vedros, of Metairie; and Stephen Waters, of Harvey.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS CANDIDATE EVENTS: The League and the Abita Springs Women's Society will hold a candidate event for November elections. The meet and greet will be Thursday, Oct. 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All events are at the Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. For information, visit lwvofst.org.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: Remembering Our Forgotten Veterans tournament will have a noon shotgun start Friday, Oct. 12, at Oak Harbor Golf Club, 201 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell. Fees are $75 each or $300 per foursome. For more information, email klindseyrotb@gmail.com or call (504) 920-0264, or visit rideofthebrotherhood.org.
FAMILY HISTORY MONTH: "Is My Husband Really Related to George Washington?" will be the theme of a presentation by professional genealogical researcher Marguerite Scully at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Causeway branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The Family History Month event will continue with an afternoon "Ask the Experts" program in which four genealogists will spend up to 30 minutes helping visitors get started with family history research or solve puzzles they have encountered. To register to speak with an expert, email Beth Stahr at bethstahr@gmail.com.
MUSTANG CLUB CAR SHOW: The Northshore Mustang Club will hold its annual "Open Car Show" from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Banner Ford, 1943 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Proceeds will benefit pancreatic cancer research. Judging for a variety of categories will be held at noon. For more information, visit northshoremustangclub.com/2018show or call (985) 974-8261. Rain date will be Oct. 20.
"THE MUSIC OF RODGERS AND HART": Northlake Performing Arts Society salutes the tunes from the duo in two concerts at Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Tickets are $21, under 10 free. For information, call (985) 276-9335, email tickets@npas.info or visit npas.info.
POLO FUNDRAISER: The Justin Addison Memorial Conservation Cup is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Land Trust of Louisiana, with a polo match, buffet, live and silent auctions, and music, plus children's activities at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Summergrove Farm, 16191 La. 40, Folsom. For information, call (985) 542-5006 or email info@landtrustforlouisiana.org.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING DISCUSSION: The Covington-Mandeville chapter of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring an informational meeting on human trafficking at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Mandeville City Hall, 3101 E. Causeway Approach. District Attorney Warren Montgomery and a representative from the Louisiana Coalition Against Human Trafficking will be present to discuss this topic and the resources available to assist victims.
ATHENA AWARDS: East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce presents the Athena Awards at a luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The awards are given for professional excellence and service to the community, actively assisting women. For more information or to register, visit estchamber.com or call (985) 643-5678.
MYSTERY DINNER: "Murder in the Stacks" will be the first Mystery Dinner Theater event at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Mandeville Library, 844 Girod St. Local author Erica Spindler will be on hand to help solve the case. Costumes and props are encouraged, and a light dinner will be served. Registration is required and is limited to adults. Register at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call (985) 626-4293.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Slidell Noon Lions Club will hold its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, with a pancake decorating contest for children, at the Lion's Den, 356 Cleveland Ave., Slidell. Flapjacks, sausage and coffee or milk is $6, with proceeds to support the Lions' vision programs.
TOTALLY TOASTMASTERS: The group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at 7:15 a.m. at Avanti Senior Living, 2234 Watercross Parkway, Covington. Toastmasters provides experience to develop communication and leadership skills. Contact Michelle Biggs at (504) 460-3048 or michellejbiggs@gmail.com.
JOB FAIR: Northshore Fall Fest Job Fair will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Castine Center, 6350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Sponsored by the St. Tammany Business and Career Solutions Center, the event attracts job seekers as well as employers looking to fill positions. For information, contact Wendy Celey at wceley@lwc.la.gov or register at www.triparishworks.net.
"GREASE": A free outdoor screening of "Grease" will be presented from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Pearl River branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 64580 La. 41. Picnic dinners are welcome, and a food truck will be on-site with items for purchase. To register, visit sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 863-5518.
OBSERVE THE MOON: Members of the Pontchartrain Astronomy Society will have their telescopes set up so people of all ages can view different aspects of the moon from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Madisonville branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 1123 Main St. The International Observe the Moon Night event is free and open to the public; registration is encouraged. To register, visit sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 845-4819.
ART SHOW: The work of more than 30 local artists will be showcased during the Lenda Dean-Perez Memorial Art Show and Sale from Oct. 26-28 in the Parish Life Center at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 4499 Sharp Road, Mandeville. Admission is free. Show hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, with free pizza; from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, with a meet-the-artist wine reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, with free breakfast and a raffle of donated artworks.
FISHING RODEO: The Captain John Rogers Memorial Fishing Rodeo benefiting We Heart Veterans will be Oct. 27 at Art & Vicki's The Dock, 118 Harbor View Court, Slidell. The weigh-in will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with awards presented at 4 p.m. and an after-party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is $75 per angler, or $35 for those under 15, at weheartveterans.org. To form a fishing team, donate auction items or become a donor or sponsor, visit the website or call We Heart Veterans CEO John Sutton at (985) 778-2775.
TOUCH A TRUCK: The Slidell Noon Lions Club will hold a Touch a Truck fundraiser for children ages 3 to 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Fremaux Town Center, 55 Town Center Parkway, Slidell. The rain date is Nov. 18. Admission is $3 per person, and soft drinks will be sold for $1.