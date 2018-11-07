AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
ARTS FEST DEADLINE: Wednesday, Nov. 7, is the deadline to register for the Holiday Festival of Arts planned for Sunday, Dec. 2 in downtown Covington. The Northshore Cultural Economy Coalition, a parishwide organization, spearheads the event. Entry is free but the event is juried. Visual and literary artists and organizations can register at www.northshorecec.org/registration.
LIBERAL LIBATIONS: Drinking Liberally, a discussion group of like-minded people, meets on the second Thursday each month. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Nov. 8, at Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs.
TEACHER RETIREES: The St. Tammany Retired School Employee's Association will hold a meeting and health fair at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Treen Technology Center, 629 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Members can receive a flu shot and participate in demonstrations and information from Humana. Copies of insurance cards are required for shots, and members are asked to being a nonperishable food item for the Samaritan Center. For information, call (985) 502-9501.
SENIOR SERVICES GOALS: The Council on Aging St. Tammany (COAST) will hold public meetings to present Senior Services Goals and Objects for the 2020-2023 fiscal year at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Slidell COAST Activity Center, 610 Cousin St.; and at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the Covington COAST Activity Center, 19404 N. 10th St. Interested parties, particularly residents over age 60, are invited to offer input. For more information, call (985) 641-1852 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
TRAFFICKING DONATION DRIVE: Tigers Against Trafficking are collecting items to help survivors of trafficking in the St. Tammany Parish area now through Nov. 10 at the TerraBella Sales Office, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington, or the TerraBella Post Office. Items needed include first-aid supplies, light bulbs, garbage bags, white twin bed sheets, small bedroom lamps and electric box fans, cleaning products, cooking oil and grocery gift cards. For information, contact tigersagainsttrafficking.lsu@gmail.com.
PANCAKES AND CLAUS: Bayou Woods Elementary, 35614 Liberty Drive, Slidell, is holding a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, with pancakes, sausage, grits, coffee, milk and juice. The cost is $7 for adults and $3.50 for children under 10. Also, pictures with Santa will be available for a charge. Students will perform patriotic and seasonal songs and will create items to send to active military overseas. Carryout will be available. For information or to pre-order, call (985) 641-1901.
JAZZ 'N' ROLL: Dinner, dancing and an auction will be part of this slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, to benefit St. Paul's School at 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington. Tickets are $70. For information and tickets, call (985) 892-3200, ext. 1270 or visit stpauls.com/support/events/jazz-n-roll/.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Second Saturday Special Sales are themed events, with more than a hundred newer/current fiction books for adults published within the last three years, histories and biographies. Hardbacks are $3, soft covers are $2 and paperbacks $1. Many titles by favorite fiction authors will be included. Cash and checks accepted for sales. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
COLOR RUN: The Dance Project Alliance will host "My School Color Run" at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at John Slidell Park, 105 Robert Blvd., as a fundraiser for the Sturge Weber Foundation and the alliance. The run is a 4.5K fun run with participants passing through color zones, while runners have a single powder color packet to throw at the finish line. Vendors, food and activities will follow the race. Register by Oct. 18 to receive a shirt. Sign up at dpalliance.eventbrite.com or call (504) 931-9583.
VETERANS DAY OBSERVANCE: The Slidell Garden Club will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Veterans Memorial Park, at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Sgt. Alfred Drive. Participants include the groups from Northshore High and St. Tammany Junior High Schools, as well as several branches of the military.
RETIREMENT FINANCIAL PROGRAM: Learn strategies to manage sustainable income and expenses at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the Slidell Branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Ovid P. Davis will present. Registration encouraged. Call (985) 646-6470 or online at www.sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs.
SENIOR APPRECIATION LUNCHEON: Friends of the Harbor Center will host a luncheon and day to honor and thank senior citizens at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. A DJ will provide after-meal music, with performances by the Slidell Women Civic Club Dancers. To register, call (985) 781-3650.
MILITARY HONORS: "Salute the Uniform Luncheon" will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St., to honor local military, veterans, police, sheriffs, firemen and any public servant who works to keep the community safe. The event is sponsored by the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $25 for public servants, $35 general admission and reservations are required. Visit www.estchamber.com or call (985) 643-5678.
DEW DROP JAZZ HALL CONCERTS: The fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville, continues Nov. 16 with Arsene Delay, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Home-cooked dinners will be available for purchase from the First Free Mission Baptist Church next door. Admission for each concert is $10 per adult. Students and children are free.
BE KIND TO BEES: The St. Tammany Master Gardeners will present a program on how people can help honey bees at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Abita Springs Branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 71683 Leveson St. For more information, call (985) 893-6285 or visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
BENSON TO SPEAK AT FUNDRAISER: Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints and Pelicans, will be the featured speaker at the Feeding the Needy fundraising luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at St. Paul's School, 917 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. The event is sponsored by the Covington Rotary Club. Tickets are $100 and up and purchased online through www.covrotary.org. For additional information, call (985) 778-1797.