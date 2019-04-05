The St. Tammany Parish Council voted unanimously Thursday to give three businesses tax relief under the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
But one of the applicants, Diversified Foods and Seasonings LLC., got a somewhat chillier reception from the St. Tammany Parish School Board for a break on taxes for the $15.5 million expansion of its frozen foods plant near Madisonville.
As the main recipients of the tax money, both the School Board and Parish Council have the authority to consider the exemptions under new rules for the program.
The School Board which held its monthly committee meetings Thursday, ultimately voted 10-5 to recommend approval when it takes up the matter for a final vote at its meeting Thursday.
That vote came after Diversified President and CEO Peter Smith apparently swayed some opinions. He told the board that tax breaks the company received from the state played a large role in his decision to shutter a Diversified plant in Nebraska and move those operations to the company’s Madisonville-area facility.
A deal that made Diversified the exclusive supplier to Popeye’s restaurants through 2034 further sparked expansion plans, he said, adding that the company is looking at an $80 million acquisition in a year or two that would make its current tax contribution to the school board seem small.
“The benefits for the parish could be tremendous,” Smith said. “In millions. So if we’re worried about $200,000, $800,000 (today,) that’s minutia. The commitment is I am going to turn this company within … five years to be exact, we’re going to be a $350 million company within the parish."
Diversified Foods was seeking the 10-year tax break that would allow it to pay property taxes on only 20 percent of the $15.5 million expansion, a project that it says will add 44 jobs to its payroll. Its request was by far the largest of the three. Dependable Glass Works and Mechanical Equipment Company Inc. were seeking breaks on much smaller investments: $539,000 and $300,000.
The tax program allows manufacturing concerns to get an exemption on 80 percent of their local property tax bills, and the School Board is the largest tax recipient body in the parish with 65.41 mills, which generates about $132 million in revenue annually, according to the St. Tammany Parish Assessors Office website.
The exemption on Diversified Foods will cost the School Board $802,000 over the life of the exemption, and several members were concerned about that loss in revenue.
District 13 board member James Braud said the “return on investment” wasn’t there for him. “If we could offer a 60 percent or maybe a 70 percent (exemption,) that would give us a positive return on investment based on our loss of revenue,” Braud said. “But it’s a yes or no. You can only go 80 percent. No options.”
District 9 member Sharon Drucker noted that Diversified currently has eight other ITEP agreements. A spreadsheet provided to School Board members said Diversified received ITEPs valued at just more than $208,000 in 2018.
District 7 member Shelta Richardson said she struggled with the proposal because she couldn’t justify “robbing our education system."
Braud voted no, along with members Matthew Greene, Mike Winkler, Dennis Cousins and Lisa Page. But Drucker and Richardson voted yes.
The St. Tammany Parish Council discussion, by contrast, was not contentious. The Finance Committee, which met Monday, had grilled Diversified Foods about the safety of its operations, with members pointing out that an ammonia leak in 2015 had shut down Interstate 12 for six hours.
But on Thursday, parish officials seemed more concerned with whether the change that for the first time gave local governments a say in approving the exemptions will remain in place.
Councilman Jerry Binder said that council members have heard that the Legislature might take steps to change the program again.
Chris Masingill, chief executive officer of the St. Tammany Economic Development District, replied that the council should hang tight and wait to see what will happen. "It would take a lot to remove the local piece," he said.
Parish President Pat Brister said that the two bills she is aware of would keep the local input. "I've talked to our delegation and let them know it's very important to us to have a seat at the table," she said.
Councilman Mike Lorino noted that the Fire District 13 had raised concerns about the exemption at the Finance Committee meeting, saying that the plant represented a unique hazard for which other taxpayers are footing the bill. Committee members had urged Diversified Foods to meet with the fire district.
Masingill told the council that such a meeting has been set up and that he has scheduled a meeting on ITEP with all the parish's fire chiefs.
Council members also questioned whether there would be a way to ensure that recipients of the exemption actually add the jobs they've promised. Masingill said that there will be annual reviews and audits, and if a recipient is found to be in default of the requirement, they will have to make the tax payment.
Masingill noted that there have only been 11 applications in St. Tammany Parish over the last decade. But he said that the tax break is an 80-year-old program that is a critical tool for economic development and one that 36 other states offer.