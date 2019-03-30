Covington voters overwhelmingly reelected Councilman-at-Large Patrick McMath on Saturday, and they chose current District D Councilman Larry Rolling to the other at-large seat by an equally impressive margin.
With complete, but unofficial, returns counted, McMath had 45 percent of the vote, or 2,278 of 5,109 ballots cast, and Rolling had 38 percent (1,938 votes.)
Jerry Coner, who is the District B Councilman, finished a distant third in the councilman-at-large race with only 17 percent (893 votes.) He was term-limited from seeking his district seat.
The two leading vote-getters on Saturday were assured at-large seats on the council.
McMath joined the council in 2017 when he won a special election to fill the unexpired term of Lee Alexius, who died while in office. Rolling, who is nearing the end of his second term representing District D, was term-limited from seeking that office again.
McMath and Rolling, both who are Republicans, were endorsed by the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee (CHAMBERPAC,) the Republican Parish Executive Committee and the Alliance for Good Government.
Coner listed no political party.
In District A, Peter Lewis narrowly defeated fellow Democrat Keitisha Young in a race to replace term-limited councilman John Callahan.
Lewis earned 52 percent (120 votes) to Young’s 48 percent (110 votes) and will join the new council when it is seated July 1.
Lewis was endorsed by the Democratic Parish Executive Committee, while Young was favored by CHAMBERPAC and the Alliance for Good Government.
In District E, independent Mark Verret and Democrat Meghan Garcia will meet in a run-off on May 4.
Verret, a local attorney, won 43 percent of the votes (371 percent.) He was endorsed by the chamber's PAC and the Alliance for Good Government. Garcia, a talented arts teacher with deep family ties in Covington, won 33 percent (286 votes.)
Keith Villere, a former three-term mayor of Covington and a Democrat, finished third with 23 percent (200 votes.)
District C Councilman Joey Roberts already won re-election after not drawing an opponent during qualifying. Newcomers John Botsford in District B and Cody Ludwig in District D also were elected without opposition.
In the Village of Sun, no-party candidate Will Talley won 81 percent of the vote to handily defeat Republican Nancy Prevost Brown in a race to be mayor of the small community.
Talley had 83 votes and Brown had 20.
Talley currently is one of the village’s three aldermen. Brown had the endorsement of the Republican Parish Executive Committee.
Independent candidates J. Brian Blackwell (89 votes,) Julie “Murray” Gauthier (55) and Scott Meiners (45) each won seats on Sun’s three-person board of aldermen. No-party candidate Catherine Ratard (26) finished fourth.
Three proposals were on the ballot in parts of St. Tammany on Saturday, as well.
Residents of parish Fire District No. 3 in the Lacombe area voted overwhelmingly against a 10-year, $72 per year parcel fee for firefighting operations there. With all six precincts reporting, 75 percent of voters (665 votes) were against the proposal while 25 percent (217) favored it.
Sixty percent of voters in parish Fire District No. 9 in the Bush area voted against a 20-year, $40 annual parcel fee to fund operations. The final tally was 400 votes against and 266 in favor.
Bush-area voters also turned down a 10-year, 3-mill property tax to fund recreation in parish Recreation District No. 2. The final vote was 55 percent (368 votes) against to 45 percent (298 votes) in favor.