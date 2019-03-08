Feb. 25
Jessica Deavage: 28, 327 A Robert St., Slidell, probation violation.
Michael Rito: 40, 652 Tucker St., Metairie, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule I drug.
Freddie Marigny: 58, 601 N. Claiborne, Covington, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Aaron Lee: 25, 3744 Dolph Gaines Road, Pearl River, two counts of theft (felony), simple burglary, possession of marijuana second offense.
Kim Youngblood: 54, 2724 Pleasure St., New Orleans, bank fraud.
Lamarx Joiner: 30, 215 West 32nd St., Covington, aggravated assault with firearm, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, two counts of taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Brandon Edwards: 21, 1119 Madison, Bogalusa, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Dylan Jenkins: 25, 25258 S. Choctaw Drive, Franklinton, aggravated flight from officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, theft (felony), theft of a firearm, possession of Schedule II 400 grams or more methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I drug.
Leonard Mastascuso: 49, 48195 Sibley Road, Tickfaw, pornography involving juveniles.
Robert Hill: 41, Roger Storm Road, Loranger, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Derrick Jefferson: 33, 3763 Byrd Drive, Baton Rouge, aggravated criminal damage, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
James Henley: 51, 261 Jules Ave., Jefferson, hit and run.
Crystal Slaydon: 34, 4060 Coral St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court, unauthorized use of moveable, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Roy Burton: 34, 1933 Alfred St., Franklinton, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Timothy Tullos: 33, 39421 Maple St., Pearl River, fugitive, contempt of court.
John Gober: 40, 51 Concord Loop, Pearl River, fugitive, parole violation.
Mary Osborn: 23, 117 East Briar Court, Mandeville, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Hall: 39, 301 Spartan Loop, Slidell, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Steven Crenshaw: 46, 608 Robertson St., Bogalusa, parole violation.
Bill Stites: 44, 1432 Cherry St., Slidell, two counts of theft (felony).
Kevin Dorr: 36, 2784 Rue Weller Road, Mandeville, illegal use of weapons.
Eric Rein: 37, 25268 Ball St., Abita Springs, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Nell Ramirez-Chavez: 21, 129 Soniat St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Lawrence Isaac: 23, 246 Old Mayer Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive, theft under $1,000, theft (misdemeanor), simple criminal damage less than $1,000, illegal carrying of weapons.
Hunter Lyle: 24, 2615 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Amrita Singh: 31, 946 Asheville Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, four counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Lawrence Allen: 40, 335 5th St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Feb. 26
Leonard Harvey: 26, 301 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Sean Menne: 45, 1010 West Hall, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Gabriel Hall: 368, 415 Coffee St., Mandeville, distribution of Schedule I drug, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I heroin or mixture of substance.
James Tracy: 55, 5090 Eastside Hwy., Stevensville, MT., DWI first offense, impeding flow of traffic.
Angelica Santa-Cruz: 31, 1479 Royal Palm Drive, Slidell, DWI second offense, careless operation, expired license plate, expired vehicle inspection sticker, no proof of insurance, vehicular negligent injuring, first degree vehicular negligent injuring.
John Lingo: 50, 65246 Crawford Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Cody Pipkins: 27, 150 Bucks Drive, Ellisville, Mississippi, bank fraud.
Dorian Scio: 38, 3421 Humanity St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Nicholas Dolese: 29, 4170 Hickory Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Jeanine Daniels: 38, 706 Stonewood Drive, Covington, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittney Walker-Seal: 34, 703 West 5th, Bogalusa, contempt of court, theft under $1,000.
Earl Seal: 36, 703 West 5th St., Bogalusa, theft under $1,000.
Andrew Vaughn: 19, 7778 Duffy Road, Bogalusa, theft under $1,000.
Patricia Picasso: 31, 129 Sugar Creek, Carriere, Mississippi, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jennifer Warner: 47, 34128 Reilly Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
Glyn Soulier: 59, 140 Holiday Blvd., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brady Rouse: 27, 34128 Reilly Road, Slidell, criminal trespass, theft under $1,000.
Jacharius Guzman: 24, 13069 Boyd Road, Covington, jumping bail.
Alyssa Clakeky: 22, 2615 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jeffery Effler: 33, 1221 Manning St., Picayune, Mississippi, two counts of theft under $1,000, two counts of criminal trespass, resisting an officer.
Josh Tapp: 32, 3640 Louisiana Parkway, New Orleans, housed for marshal, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lance Collins: 30, 4118 Caiden St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Feb. 27
Christopher Saucier: 46, 3612 North 12th St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Bonnie Zorrilla: 62, 710 Winterberry Drive, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Brittany Jones: 23, 705 Shady Lane, Madisonville, simple battery, disturbing the peace.
Robert Litzenberger: 66, 519 5th St., Pearl River, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, two counts of issuing worthless checks, two counts of contempt of court.
Brooke Walker: 22, 28497 Wildwood St., Lacombe, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Travis Crawford: 38, 713 Walnut St., Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court.
Christian Cordes: 43, 3861 Eton St., Slidell, false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapons, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with firearm, first degree rape, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV drug.
April Marcussen: 45, 64371 HWY 3081, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Poche: 24, 650 Geronmio Drive, Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of contempt of court.
Leroy Campbell: 64, 912 Celeste Road, Saraland, Alabama, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000, improper lane use, aggravated flight from officer, aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce, no safety belts, driving under suspension, open container in motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000.
drivingtin Bourg: 33, 210 Pine St., Houma, contempt of court.
Charlie Humphries: 34, 12343 Richardson Hill Road, Folsom, violation of protection order, three counts of simple burglary, two counts of bank fraud.
Misti Stewart: 34, 30106 La. 1055, Mount Hermon, bank fraud.
Louis Freeman: 41, 504 Cypress St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Julie Miller: 54, 76074 Lazy R Road, Covington, two counts of cruelty to animals; simple and aggravated.
Feb. 28
William Murray: 30, 961 Camphill Drive, Abita Springs, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, refusing to provide correct identity, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Lori Edwards: 42, 2386 Soult St., Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Kenneth Sutton: 27, 303 E. Magee St., Covington, driving while under suspension for certain prior offense.
Isaiah Malonson: 22, 58388 Holly Drive, Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, following too close, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Denise Cavanugh: 30, 845 Avenue C Bogalusa, home invasion.
Desirae Abbott: 27, 1109 Clairise Court, Slidell, fugitive, theft (felony).
Rockey Odom: 46, 307 Fran Lane, Alabaster, Ala. notification of sex offenders and child predators.
Amanda Damario: 42, 1897 West Gause Blvd., Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court, refusing to provide correct identity.
Leonard Marshall: 30, 5938 Babylon St., New Orleans, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Ebony Gilmore: 30, 3067 Voss Drive, Baton Rouge, probation violation.
Victor Harris: 35, 604 S. Wall St., Natchez, Mississippi, racketeering, 11 counts of bank fraud.
Dorian Scio: 38, 3337 Press St., New Orleans, simple robbery, battery of a dating partner, cyberstalking.
Raymond Matthews: 56, 1600 McAllister St., Ruston, fugitive, parole violation.
David Lagman: 60, 61391 Salmen Ave., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Isaac Hall: 61, 60224 Donya St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
John Franklin: 52, 11606 Houston, Texas, fugitive.
Bridgette Walden: 34, 619 E. Magee St., Covington, two counts of possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, no taillights.
Ali Chaudhry: 27, 8 Anjou Drive, Kenner, fugitive, illegal possession of stolen things.
Donald Boyle: 66, 2001 Robin St., Slidell, first degree rape, sexual battery, indecent behavior a juvenile.
Nicole Rivet: 36, 70058 6th St., Covington, violation of protection order, simple battery.
Lilbear George: 34, 934 N. Rendon St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Derrick Johnson: 43, 396 Chad Barker, Reserve, housed for marshal.
Ralph Johnson: 41, 538 Meyer Blvd., Marrero, housed for marshal.
March 1
Paul Jimenez: 49, 2398 Soult St., Mandeville, probation violation.
David Duplechain: 52, 74468 Tantela Ranch Road, Covington, pornography involving juveniles.
Brette Harrison: 37, 3135 Taylor St., Covington, probation violation.
Dale Fonseca: 40, 116 Dewald Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
Nathan Blappert: 28, 60103 Transmitter Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Kawon Moore: 22, 7800 Bass St., New Orleans, first degree murder.
Kaitlyn Jones: 27, 155 N. Holmes Road, Bogalusa, theft (misdemeanor), disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Caleb Guy: 22, 441 Pine Cone, Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
Matthew Schenck: 19, 735 Magnolia Ridge Drive, Mandeville, fugitive, contempt of court.
King Johnson: 57, 72430 Vlaue St., Covington, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Ross Dupriest: 29, 707 Quinn St., Hattiesburg, Mississippi, possession of Schedule I drug, two counts of possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Casnave: 28, 26319 E. Elm St., Lacombe, two counts of illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, distribution of Schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Lubrano: 42, 253 N. Montz, Gramercy, battery of a dating partner.
Christopher McCain: 27, 23043 Lowe Davis Road, Covington, contempt of court, battery of a dating partner, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Juleah Knight: 18, 700 N. Magnolia, Hammond, contempt of court.
Gared Yates: 43, 802 Fay St., Mandeville, violation of protection order.
March 2
Desmond Dorsey: 25, 209 Lennie Circle, Slidell, probation violation.
Richard Lacombe: 34, 105 Firewood Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Bradley Sams: 38, 3502 La. 14, Lake Charles, DWI third offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension, no insurance, driving too fast for conditions.
Bryan Lott: 65, 222 W. 26th, Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, simple assault.
Oscar Reyes-Cruz: 23, 226 Simalusa Drive, Covington, misdemeanor sexual battery, sexual battery, attempted.
drivingtin Young: 40, 39696 Dockside Drive, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Shane Ridgedell: 21, 54417 Easley Road, Independence, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Brad Lato: 34, 502231 La. 1065, Hammond, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Andrew White: 32, 28 Park Place Drive, Covington, DWI second offense, hit and run, following too close, open container in motor vehicle.
Annastacia Hubbard: 45, 843 Santa Rosa Court, Fort, Walton, Florida, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Chasity Forbes: 24, 195 Tom Wood Road, Tylertown, Mississippi, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug.
Samuel Musacchia: 61, 341 Hickory Drive, Slidell, proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Cheek: 22, 3600 Eagle St., New Orleans, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Corey Tardiff: 21, 2107 Jay St., Slidell, possession of Schedule IV, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, improper lane use.
Timothy Turner: 39, 120 Pin Oak Drive, Slidell, failure to dim lights, two counts of possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Vanderslice: 35, 1412 Eastridge Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, violation of protection order, fugitive.
Eric Williams: 55, 10 N. Pontchartrain Drive, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery.
Dallas Johnson: 29, 113 Vanessa Drive, Centerville, Georgia, improper lane use, resisting an officer, driver must be licensed.
Catera Trimble: 21, 325 Fairground Road, Natchitoches, fugitive, resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, open container in motor vehicle.
Eric Gaubert: 41, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, attempted, unauthorized use of movable theft between $1,000 and $5,000, false imprisonment, registration of sex offenders.
March 3rd
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Kenneth Vidrine: 53, 109 Fern Hollow, Youngsville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Adam Gulino: 29, 46230 Cloverland, Lacombe, DWI second offense, establishing speed zones, no inspection sticker, open container in motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, obedience to police officers, weights and standards police officer.
Devante Allen: 25, 1120 MLK Drive, Slidell, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated assault with firearm, contempt of court.
Kyle Pevlor: 20, 57304 Cypress Ave., Slidell, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers, contributing to the delinquency.
Andre Domingue: 36, 370 Barringer Road, Ponchatoula, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, improper lane use.
Andrew Lambert: 33, 23045 Ray Keen Road, Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer.
Dudley Holmes: 36, 113 Kempsey Court, Slidell, battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.
Nicholette Gilbert: 38, 264 Indian Village Road, Slidell, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Thirty people were housed for immigration violations during the time period of Feb. 25-March 3.