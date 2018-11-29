Even with tests and school work, Fontainebleau students have had much to look forward to this fall. The exciting events included a week of festive Homecoming activities, the Homecoming dance, as well as many sporting events that students supported.
Each day of Homecoming Week featured a different theme. Also, because Homecoming Week happened to fall on Red Ribbon week, each theme tied into how we choose to stand against drugs as a student body.
For instance, Monday's theme was “Don’t stand out like drugs. Wear camo!” and Tuesday was “Turn out the lights on drugs. Wear pajamas.” At the Friday pep rally, the Homecoming Court was presented Teachers got in on the fun when they volunteered to dance to a medley of music from the 1950s to the present. This year, about 15 teachers danced, which brought light-hearted laughter for the students as they romped with their friends in the bleachers.
On Saturday night, the students enjoyed the much-anticipated Homecoming dance.
The Fontainebleau High School Crimson Band and Color Guard competed recently in the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands in Lafayette. After preparing for months, the band and color guard’s performance came to life, and they placed fifth of 34 schools participating.
Fontainebleau High's sports teams have enjoyed a successful fall, as well. The volleyball team posted an 11-1 record to win district and reached the Division I quarterfinals before falling at the Pontchartrain Center. The Bulldogs hosted two home playoff games, as well.
The football team traveled to north Louisiana to compete against Haughton in a Class 5A playoff game. Although the Bulldogs’ season ended there, they finished strong 6-5 overall and 5-2 in district.
As the semester comes to an end, the students at Fontainebleau High can reflect on many memorable events and activities around campus that conveyed their school spirit which makes Fontainebleau such a fun place to be.