CHEERLEADER SUMMER CAMP: Registration is open for the Fontainebleau High School Cheerleader Kiddie Camp for ages 4 and older. The camp will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 30 to Aug. 3 in the gym, 100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville. The cost is $100. Mail the fee to FHS Cheerleaders Attn: Lisa Sharp, 100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville, LA 70147. For information, email Sharp at lisa.sharp@stpsb.org.
SCIENCE CAMP: The Biomedical Science Group at St. Paul's School in Covington will hold a camp for students in grades five through seven from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-20 at St. Paul's, 917 S. Jahncke Ave. The cost is $90. To register, email m.lein@stpauls.com.