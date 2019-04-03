Classical guitarist Jeff Bianchi will perform at four concerts hosted by the St. Tammany Parish Library:
- 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
- 3 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
- 10 a.m. Thursday at the Council on Aging St. Tammany, 19404 N. 10th St., Covington. For information, call (985) 892-0377.
- 3 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
Bianchi, a native of New York, studied classical guitar at the State University of New York at Fredonia under composer and guitarist James Piorkowski. He has performed on electric guitar with such country acts as Young Guns and Chace Roberts.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events April 3-10
TEEN TIME: Teens will enjoy an activity or craft created just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
PUZZLE TIME: Adults can improve their memory and visual reasoning while putting together puzzles at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
GAME NIGHT: Adults can play games like Catan, Pandemic and Fluxx at 6 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
FREE ACT PRACTICE TEST: Teens can take a free, full-length ACT practice test at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. To register, visit bit.ly/ACT4619. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
MICROSOFT WORD CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of using Microsoft Word at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
SMARTPHONE CLASS: Adults can learn what a smartphone can offer at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
MADISONVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally Gill at (985) 845-4819.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Feather Thief” by Kirk Johnson at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
INTRODUCTION TO THE CLOUD: Adults will learn what the cloud is and what it can do for them at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
FUNERAL PLANNING CLASS: Adults can learn how to plan a funeral as well as how to afford a respectable service at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
PAGE TURNERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Pleading Guilty” by Scott Turow at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens who would like to earn service hours while shaping the library’s services to teens can join the Teen Volunteer Council at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.