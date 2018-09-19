The Abita Springs Town Council introduced an ordinance at its Sept. 18 meeting that would place a temporary moratorium on any new planned unit development (PUD) within town limits.
If approved, the moratorium would be in effect until Oct. 1, 2019.
Under the town’s zoning ordinances, PUDs can be established on parcels 30 acres or larger. When PUD proposals have come before the council in the past couple of years, residents have been critical, with several saying that the ordinances as written are inadequate to protect the quality of life in the historic town.
Mayor Greg Lemons told The St. Tammany Farmer in a telephone interview that he plans to ask the council for $60,000 in his 2019 budget proposal to finance development of a master plan for the town. Lemons envisions the plan being devised with the assistance of urban planning experts, and he estimated it would take approximately eight months to complete.
Lemons said with municipal elections for mayor and town council pending on Nov. 6, he thinks it's prudent to put a temporary moratorium on PUD applications. At least four members of the five-person board will be new to the council when it's seated Jan. 1, and Lemons himself faces four opponents in his bid for reelection.
When the master plan is ready for approval, he wants the new mix of leaders to be the ones to make any desired changes to the town's land use ordinances.
In other business at the Sept. 18 meeting, Lemons announced that a demonstration of the initial version of the town’s new geographic information system will take place on Oct. 2 during the next open committee meeting. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Abita Springs Town Hall
The GIS is being put together with information provided by the St. Tammany Parish Assessor’s Office and is being funded as part of the $6 million renovation of Abita Springs' sewerage system.
The system will provide an online graphical representation of the town’s boundaries and land usage, as well as the location of the town’s sewer lines and other utilities.