Business owners or aspiring entrepreneurs who are unsure how to market their business and find new prospects can learn how to use ReferenceUSA, a free online resource provided by the St. Tammany Parish Library, at a Lunch and Learn at noon Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.
Special guest Bill Carlson will show participants how they can find business competitor information, locate new prospects and create lists for direct mail marketing.
A free pizza lunch will be provided. Registration is required by calling the branch at (985) 845-4819 or by visiting bit.ly/RefUSA6419.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events May 29-June 5
LAMPLIGHT READERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call librarian Lillie Butler at (985) 845-4819.
EXPLORING THE UNIVERSE: Rocket scientist K. Renee Horton will share her children’s book about the solar system at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive; at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190; and at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099, the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
ORIGINAL MUSIC: Musician Rick Kelley will perform interactive, original songs and dance-alongs at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave.; and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819, the Folsom Branch at (985) 796-9728 or the Bush Branch at (985) 886-3588.
RESUMÉ HELP: Adults will learn how to write an eye-catching résumé and receive advice on applying for a job online at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
TEEN VOLUNTEERS: Teens who have volunteered during previous Summer Reading programs will be oriented at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville, and at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
KARATE DEMONSTRATION: Special guest martial arts instructors will do live demonstrations and lead kids in a mini class at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
IDENTIFYING POISONOUS PLANTS: Adults can learn about the poisonous plants lurking in their gardens such as poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac as well as common treatments at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
FAMILY BUBBLE PARTY: The whole family is invited to enjoy a giant bubble-making party at 4 p.m. Friday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
DIY VIRTUAL REALITY: Adults can learn what virtual reality and augmented reality are and participate in demonstrations of both at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
COLORING TIME: Adults can de-stress while coloring at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
BOOK BROWSERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “I, Eliza Hamilton” by Susan Holloway Scott at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information about the club, call branch manager Adele Salzer at (985) 863-5518.
MAD SCIENCE: Families can enjoy an out-of-this-world science show at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 4; at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St.; and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518, the Mandeville Branch at (985) 646-4293 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Master gardeners will answer gardening questions at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Abita Springs Branch at (985) 893-6285.