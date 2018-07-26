Two men from St. Tammany Parish accused of rape were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Michael Anthony Scott, 49, of Mandeville was indicted on first degree rape of a victim under 13 and sexual battery of a victim under 13.
Scott is accused of raping a 9-year-old Mandeville girl over a year, with both charges involving the same victim.
In another case, Gregory Horton Luker II, 32, of Madisonville was indicted on first degree rape of a victim under 13 as well.
Luker is accused of raping a 9-year-old Madisonville girl.
This story was altered on July 26 to reflect that the two indictments involved separate cases.