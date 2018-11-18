Funeral services for Slidell police officer Jason Seals will be held on Wednesday with full honors, the police department announced Sunday night.
Seals, who was injured in a September motorcycle accident while escorting a funeral procession, died Saturday.
Seals was traveling westbound on U.S. 190 just after noon on Sept. 25 when a vehicle pulled in front of him as he left Honaker Funeral Home with the funeral procession. Seals slammed into the vehicle and was ejected from his motorcycle, landing at least 50 feet away.
Visitation will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday until noon, when the funeral services will start, at the Northshore Harbor Center, located at 100 Harbor Center Boulevard in Slidell.
There will be a police procession to internment at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, located at 1751 Gause Boulevard West in Slidell.
