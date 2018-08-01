KING'S NIGHT SERVICE: A traditional King's Night prayer and worship service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 35300 Home Estate Drive, Slidell. A free dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
GLOBAL LEADERSHIP SUMMIT: Life Resources is the local host for a satellite location of a Global Leadership Summit for Christians around the world, being presented by the Willow Creek Association. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at the Fleur De Lis Event Center, 1645 N Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. The cost is $209, with group discounts available. For information or to register, visit www.willowcreek.com/events/leadership.
NO-COOK FRIDAY: Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell, is offering to-go or dine-in dinners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Friday of each month. The next dinner will be Aug. 10, and it will be "Burger Night!" For $10, get a sirloin burger, baked beans and potato salad. Dessert and beverages available for purchase. For information, call (985) 643-4531.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS WEEKEND: Pentecost Baptist Church plans a weekend of activities that include a picnic, food and games from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.on Saturday, Aug. 11. The weekend culminates with a homecoming program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Dr. Clarence Maston, pastor of the Little Zion Baptist Church of Waveland, Miss., will be the speaker. The events take place at the church, 36138 Shady Lane, Slidell. For more information, call (985) 641-5527.
SLIDELL MAGNIFICAT: Recording artist and lay evangelist Kitty Cleveland will be the guest speaker during a Slidell Magnificat breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18, at Pinewood Plantation, 305 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Cleveland will discuss her journey to accepting and embracing her body. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.EventBrite.com and at Angels of Peace, St. Margaret Mary Church and St. John of the Cross Church in Lacombe.
"EMBRACING MOTHERHOOD": Mothers and mothers-to-be will focus on the book "Embracing Motherhood" by Donna-Marie Cooper O'Boyle during a study group beginning Sept. 7 in the St. Peter Catholic Church Upper Room, 318 Jefferson Ave. The group will meet from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 7-28, Oct. 26-Nov. 9, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Childcare is available. The fee for the study, including the book, is $30. For information, contact Beth Montelepre at beth@montelepre.com or (504) 220-4626 or visit www.stpeterparish.com/fiat-friday.