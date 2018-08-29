Strength, agility, academics and leadership are thriving in the athletes of Slidell High.
With the fresh start of the school year, the students are gearing up for a year of strong athletic and academic success. On August 23rd, the Slidell High Community came together to “MEET THE TIGERS” in an evening pep rally where parents, students and community members were celebrating the excitement of the student leaders. With tiger pride and the new school year goals, the pep rally enhanced the excitement for the year ahead.
The talents of the spirit teams and the hard work of practices over the summer are announced. Students of all grades file into the gym to support their peers. As the master of ceremonies and head football coach, Larry Favre, welcomes the supporters, the crowd anxiously awaits the announcement of who will receive the greatest distinction of Iron Tiger—a title heavily sought after amongst the students. The fall teams are given a chance to share their goals and their summer successes in performance and spirit. The community cheers in support of the combined academic and athletic success of the tigers introduced. When Coach Favre announces Ishmael Burdine’s name, the gym overflows with excitement in overwhelming approval of the senior’s success.
Ishmael Burdine has the top athletic strength combined with his strong academic record. As a top member of the team, he works long honors to prepare for game day, and the recognition of his talents combined with his work ethic are celebrated as the community meets all their tigers!