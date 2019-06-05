Mark Finn, the Abita Springs man who has accused former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain of molesting him as a child, is back in jail following a drug arrest Tuesday.
Finn, who has spent much of his adult life in prison, was arrested by Slidell Police during a traffic stop on Old Spanish Trail at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to spokesman Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau.
Seuzeneau said that Finn, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have multiple baggies of methamphetamine on his person and in the car. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on possession of a Schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, Seuzeneau said.
The driver of the vehicle, Joseph Blackledge, 54, of Pearl River was booked on the same charge along with improper lane usage, no seat belt and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Finn, 49, was most recently released from prison in February. He says that Strain, whom he has known all his life, sexually molested him while he was underage, with the abuse beginning when he was 6 years old.
Strain is under federal investigation for an alleged kickback scheme involving a work-release facility that he turned over to private control while he was still sheriff. But that investigation touched off another set of allegations: that he sexually abused a handful of underage victims while in office.
Sources with knowledge of that investigation have said at least four alleged victims, of both genders, have been identified by authorities. Finn has said he is one of them and that investigators first interviewed him about the matter two years ago, while he was incarcerated in Livingston Parish.
Billy Gibbens, Strain's attorney, has called Finn's allegations "completely false" and says his client denies sexually abusing anyone at any time.