The Friends of the Slidell Library will again sponsor a fall concert series at four St. Tammany Parish Library branches:
- Bon Bon Vivant, an indie gypsy band from New Orleans, will perform at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. This concert is outdoors, so concertgoers should bring chairs or a blanket. In the event of rain, the concert will be rescheduled to Oct. 3. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
- Panorama Jazz Band will perform lively New Orleans jazz at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. This concert is also outdoors, so bring chairs or a blanket. The rain date is Oct. 11. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
- Quartetto Obrigado, a saxophone quartet, will perform at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
- The Truffle Honeys, a trio of female vocalists who perform jazz, folk and Broadway tunes, will sing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
For information about the Friends of the Slidell Library, visit bit.ly/FriendsOTSL. For information about library events for all ages, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents
Events Sept. 19-26
INTRODUCTION TO EMAIL: Adults can learn how to create an email address, compose an email and attach files at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
TEEN TIME: Teens are invited to a craft or activity planned just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive; and at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819, the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Covington Branch at (985) 893-6280.
CRAFT HOUR: Adults are invited to bring whatever craft they’re working on to the library at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
PAPER QUILLING CLASS: Adults can create paper quilling crafts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, and at 1 p.m. Friday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858 or the Folsom Branch at (985) 796-9728.
WIRE JEWELRY CLASS: Adults will create wire bracelets at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40, and wire earrings at 2 p.m. Monday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call the Lee Road Branch at (985) 893-6284 or the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518.
CHAPTER CHAT BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Evicted” by Matthew Desmond at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
LIBRARY APP CLASS: Adults can learn about the free apps the library offers to download e-books, audiobooks, movies, music and magazines at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive; at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41; and at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099, the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOOK CLUB: Children ages 7 to 11 can read a Louisiana Young Readers Choice Award book each month, starting with “The Marvelous Thing That Came from a Spring” by Gilbert Ford, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call children’s librarian Jen Martin at (985) 646-6470.
BEGINNER YOGA: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
BOARD GAME AFTERNOON: Adults can spend the afternoon playing board games at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
GEAUXVOTE CLASS: Adults can learn how to use GeauxVote, an app and website that provides sample ballots and detailed information about upcoming elections, at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
211 PHONE SERVICE: Teens and adults will learn about the Louisiana 211 service that can help individuals and families in crisis at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTERS: Adults can learn the basics of using a computer at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
PUZZLE TIME: Adults can improve their brains while making new friends and completing puzzles at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
RÉSUMÉ CLASS: Adults will learn how to create and refine a résumé at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
FINANCIAL AID SEMINAR: Parents and college-bound teens can learn about scholarships, grants and loans from the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.