Since the start of 2019, two separate plantings of nearly 400 trees of 13 species have been planted in areas of St. Tammany, and over 30,000 more trees will be planted by the end of 2019, Parish President Pat Brister said.
The tree planting initiative Replant St. Tammany is designed to preserve the tree canopy, enhance water quality improvements, increase flood mitigation and to create eco-corridors and wildlife habitat.
“Water quality, flood prevention and preservation of our natural resources are top priorities in St. Tammany, and we are able to address them all, in varying degrees, through these programs — the Adopt-A-Pond Program and the Tree Bank," Brister said. “We also have the benefit of teaching our young people about their own environment and how all of these elements work hand-in-hand to give us our wonderful, natural surroundings, and what they can do in the future to protect our community.”
The Adopt-A-Pond Program enlists public school STEM students to plant trees in and around six parish-owned and maintained ponds. The students will perform preliminary water-quality tests and ecologic assessments and will continue semiannually to quantify habitat and water-quality improvements from the plantings.
Schools Superintendent Trey Folse said he's excited about the community partnership. “These are real life lessons that students will be able to use far beyond the walls of their classrooms,” he added.
Over 2,300 trees will have been planted when the Adopt-A-Pond projects wrap in late February. The project is a collaboration with the school system,
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration SeaGrant Program, the LSU AgCenter Youth Wetlands Program, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Sunbelt Innovative Plastics and Brister.
The Tree Bank was established to maintain the tree canopy. If trees must be removed during building or infrastructure projects, fees are assessed for the affected canopy and these fees fund the bank to replace them.
Poster artist sought
The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum is seeking applications from artists interested in creating the poster image for its 30th annual Wooden Boat Festival, to be held Oct. 12-13 along the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville.
Artists should submit three to five work samples that demonstrate skills in rendering a water and boat scene. All two-dimensional mediums are welcome.
To enter, send or deliver jpeg images on a CD, a brief biography, artist statement and three printed color copies of the digital images.
All submissions must be received by 4 p.m. April 22. Mail to: 2019 Wooden Boat Festival Poster Artist Selection Committee C/O The Maritime Museum 133 Mabel Drive Madisonville, LA 70447
The chosen artist will get a vendor tent for the two day-event and other prizes.
Drainage project starts in Lacombe
A six-month, $956,974 drainage project is beginning in the Erindale Heights Subdivision in the Lacombe area. The installation of subsurface drainage and pavement improvements will enhance drainage in the neighborhood and improve roadways, Parish President Pat Brister announced.
“This was something residents needed, and that is why I reserved funds each year from my district capital funding to make sure it was brought to this point,” said Jake Groby, St. Tammany Parish Councilman for District 7. “It will offer a great benefit to many residents.”
The project is expected to wrap up in late summer 2019. Residents are asked to prepare for delays and to expect temporary road closures from time to time. Alternate routes will be available.
The entire project, including an already completed drainage study, recent surveying work and upcoming construction, is expected to be complete at a cost of $956,974.00.