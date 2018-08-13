25 years
A proposed ordinance to ban smoking in public buildings in Covington was introduced by the city council Friday evening during a special meeting at city hall. A public hearing on the proposal will be held just , a special meeting on Monday, August 23, at 6 p.m. No smoking signs would be posted throughout all city buildings if the measure passes. Any person violating the ordinance would face a fine of not more than $50, the measure states.
50 years
Lunch prices for public school children in St. Tammany Parish were increased 2 cents in action taken last night by the school board. Mrs. Sybil Keller, supervisor of school food services, asked the board to approve a 5 cent increase to help pay for the replacement of old kitchen equipment and hire adequate help at schools. Board member W.L. Folse, of Slidell, spoke against any increase in the lunch prices. Other members were in favor of the increase, but not as large as Mrs. Keller wanted. Dr. L.M. Magruder suggested the 2 cent compromise.
75 years
(Advertisement) TO OUR PATRONS: Beginning Thursday, August 19, and continuing until further notice, the undersigned will be closed all day Thursday of each week. This action is made necessary due to the labor shortage as well as our inability to get a full and complete stock of beer, liquor and wines, such as or customers are accustomed to. We know you will appreciate this move at this time and we ask your continued cooperation in our effort to do all we can to conserve labor and merchandise. Tugy’s Bar, Phone 422, Southern Hotel, Covington; Haik’s Bar & Café, Phone 9187, Covington.
100 years
Stop Fast Driving! (The banner headline on the front page of the August 17, 1918 St. Tammany Farmer.)
125 years
Be it ordained by the Police Jury of St. Tammany Parish, La. that it shall be a misdemeanor for any person to dig holes in or remove the dirt from any public road, or to obstruct any public road or bridge in the parish. That any person guilty of so doing, on conviction, shall be fined no less $5 nor more than $25. Adopted Aug. 1, 1893. J.M. Abney, President Police Jury, W.G. Kentzel, Secretary.