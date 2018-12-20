UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.
Capt. Scott Lee, spokesperson with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office, said La. 59 in Abita Springs will open within the next five minutes.
Mayor Greg Lemons said the Abita Springs public works crew repaired the line, which enabled deputies to reopen the entire stretch of road that had been closed between Harrison Rd. south of Abita to the traffic circle in town.
Lemons said he would like to have the valve moved away from the roadway to better ensure a similar incident doesn't occur again.
UPDATE 2:15 p.m.
A post by the Town of Abita Springs says the gas leak near the traffic circle in town is "a very dangerous" situation and that everyone is strongly urged to avoid the area.
The post says that according to St. Tammany Parish Fire District 8 officials, children "can play outside," however.
This story will be updated as necessary.
A Louisiana Department of Transportation vehicle clipped a gas line on La. 59 near the Abita Springs branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library Thursday morning, which has forced closure of a mile-long stretch of La. 59 in the area.
La. 59 remains closed from Harrison Rd. south of town to the traffic circle in Abita Springs.
Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and fire fighters with St. Tammany Parish Fire District 8 are diverting traffic while town personnel work to repair the valve.
Abita Springs is its own gas supplier, said Mayor Greg Lemons, so town workers are working to repair the damage. Lemons said a "full compliment of workers is on the scene doing everything they can to fix the problem as fast as they can."
Lemons estimated that 20 percent of the town is without natural gas services currently. Most of the town's commercial district is supplied by the line that has been shut down while repairs are made.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Scott Lee said there is not much traffic build up at the time, though that could change later this afternoon.
"That's a heavily traveled area already, and a lot of people are going to be leaving work early today because they're taking tomorrow off in preparation for the Christmas holiday," Lee said. "Still, it's not safe to drive through there now, so we'll divert traffic from the area until it is secure."
Lemons said the accident occurred about 11 a.m. when the DOTD truck hit the gas valve which was located just off the road. The valve broke, despite being covered with protective material.
Lemons said when gas service is returned, town workers will go door to door to light pilot lights for homeowners.