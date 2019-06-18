25 Years
About 130 people turned out for a special public meeting at the Madisonville town hall Sunday afternoon to discuss the impact of a major shopping center being planned for the northwest quadrant of the Hwy. 21-Interstate 12 intersection near Covington. “They were all against it until the highway is widened to better handle the traffic,” said parish Police Juror Floyd Glass, in whose district the proposed project is located.
50 Years
A vocational training school for St. Tammany Parish loomed closer this week following a meeting at the Harry Layne home in Tchefuncta Club Estates, attended by members of the Louisiana State Board of Education, interested parish officials and civic leaders. The meeting was set up by Layne and Tom Lynch, the latter chairmen of the Greater Covington Chamber of Commerce’s committee on the vocation training school project.
The state board met the next day, Lynch said, and ordered a new feasibility study on the school, to establish the needs of the area and the most desirable location. An earlier survey had indicated the school might go into the Slidell area, but apparently that is not a foregone conclusion now that the new study has been ordered.
State Senator B.B. (Sixty) Rayburn, one of those present, told the group of about 30 that he and the three representatives from the Washington-St. Tammany parishes district had been successful in securing a $363,000 appropriation for the vocational school in St. Tammany.
75 Years
Item in Farmer Leads to Meeting of Two Boys from Slidell in Italy: Mr. and Mrs. Ed Fogg send the St. Tammany Farmer to their son, Pfc. Milton Fogg, stationed in Italy. In the March 17 issue was the announcement of the marriage of Lt. Eugene Alexander in England, and that he had met his brother Forrest in Sicily, but since then Forrest had been sent to Italy, and was with the R.R. Battalion 727.
When Private Fogg read this in The Farmer, he was astonished beyond words, because the R.R. Battalion 727 was in the same building he was in. He investigated immediately and found his friend Forrest Alexander, just around the corner from him. They have been in the same building five months. He wrote his parents: “It sure means a lot to a fellow to see someone he knows from the old hometown — in a forsaken place like this.” The boys see each other almost every day now.
100 Years
One of the greatest of America’s daily papers, published in Chicago, a few days ago printed a list of the places in the United States in which sufferers from the most annoying of ailments, hay fever, could find absolute immunity and comfort during the period in which they usually had an attack of the disease. And, strange to say, Covington headed the list of ten or more towns and cities.
125 Years
Col. Antonio Someillan de Lumoriere, of the Spanish Army, spent last Saturday in Covington, on business connected with his property on Bayou Bonfouca. He is an accomplished and social gentleman, and enjoys the distinction of being the only American officer in the regular army of Spain, and is the proud possessor of decorations from the crown for bravery on the battlefield. The colonel is related to the Boesiers, of Abita Springs. He is cordially welcome among the list of property owners of our parish.