Allen Little has been in the spotlight at Slidell Little Theatre many times, playing a king, a captain and a carnival barker, among many other characters.
He's also been active behind the scenes as a director, set designer and board member.
But at Slidell Little Theatre's Ginny Awards on June 15, Little was feted simply for being himself.
The community theater paused in its celebration of its past season to honor Little, 76, as a part of seasons stretching back to the 1970s. And, by naming the stage in SLT's new black box theater in his honor, the board of directors made sure he'll be part of seasons to come.
Little, accompanied by his wife of 52 years, Kathy, turned emotional as he listened to Grace Marshall tell his life story, growing up in the Lower 9th Ward where the little boy was expected to shoulder responsibility at a young age. As a 10-year-old, he had a newspaper route that required him to get up at 2:30 a.m., Marshall said.
But along with hard work, Little developed a passion for Carnival and, as a teenager, for the theater, honing his craft at Le Petit.
The black box stage at SLT, now officially named the Allen L. Little Theatre, will allow space for parties and functions as well as additional room for what Little called his "beloved" Young Actors Theatre of Slidell program, known as YATS.
When SLT built its current building in the 1990s, Little said leaders realized that it needed to be larger, and the black box has provided that additional space.
Little said his involvement at SLT led to his being asked to serve as captain for the Krewe of Perseus, he said, a role he played for 38 years before officially retiring from it at the krewe's ball in January.
Little, who with his wife owns Chateau Bleu catering, saluted her as the one who made it possible for him to be involved in theater.
"I can't thank you enough for naming the building next door after me while I'm still alive," Little said. He then led a second line from the main stage to a reception in the addition that now bears his name.
"I was thrilled for Allen and for Kathy," said Suzanne Stymiest, who was in the audience. "I think that all of the people who are working at the theater now, it helps them to remember that they are part of a long theater tradition in Slidell. What they are doing doesn't exist in a vacuum."
She said that the honor would make the many young people who were there "aware of the impact one person could have on the community."