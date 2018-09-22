As the 2018-2019 school year gets into full swing, teachers at Pearl River High are focused on achieving high standards through hands-on classroom activities.
Evidence of that type of learning abounds in many classes throughout the school.
“One of the benefits of ... hands-on learning, in addition to appealing to a variety of learning styles, is the ability for students to see real-world applications for academic concepts," said St. Tammany Parish curriculum consultant and Pearl River High teacher Clear Moore.
"They also develop the interpersonal skills of speaking, listening and teamwork required in most careers.”
Some teachers use project-based learning to introduce a unit. For example, teacher Amy D’Antoni, introduced the overarching theme of the American Dream in her 11th-grade English class by asking students to create a visual collage and write an extended paragraph representing their own personal ideas about the American Dream.
This activity helped her to reach writing standards in the curriculum, as well as engage students in a topic that will be explored throughout the year.
“The purpose of this project was to allow the students to explore and express their own visions of the American Dream, while also providing them an opportunity to share, discuss and embrace each other’s differences," D'Antoni said.
Another benefit of hands-on projects is that they often allow students to see their academic subject in a real-world setting. For instance, Kelly Kellum’s 10th-grade geometry class recently completed a project where they took note of geometric shapes in everyday life.
She gave the students a choice between creating artwork, writing a song or poem, or creating an advertisement for a unique product using geometry concepts like “hypotenuse,” “perpendicular” and “isosceles” that will be taught throughout the year.
Julie Martin, one of Pearl River's newest teachers, recently completed two hands-on activities where she taught students real-world applications of Newton’s laws of motion in her physics class.
The students conducted an experiment where they tested friction on a rolling ball, as well as created a pamphlet with real-life examples of Newton’s laws.
“I like the writing aspect of the Newton Project," Martin said. "Plus, it encourages them to learn on their own and be creative with what they think is relevant.”
Julia Caballero, a junior at Pearl River, said “The real life examples make the definitions we learned for the laws more personal.”
Many people don’t realize that science and math courses require writing skills, but Moore said project-based activities are cross-curricular.
"As in many careers, these projects help students use skills from many different subjects," she said. "It is an integrated way of learning and creating an authentic assessment.”
Chloe Jessie, a junior, said, “Hands-on learning helps me familiarize the information and present it in a way that I can easily remember.”