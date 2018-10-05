The St. Tammany Parish Council confirmed two appointments to Parish President Pat Brister's administration at its October meeting, Kelly Rabalais, the new chief administrative officer, and Jay Watson as parish engineer.
Rabalais, who had been Brister's executive counsel, is replacing Gina Campo, who has taken a job as deputy executive director of the state Office of Community Development.
Brister thanked Rabalais, saying that she knew it was not an easy decision to make such a move after many years of practicing law.
Rabalais said that she would focus on working with everyone to do the public's work.
Watson is taking over the position of parish engineer from Donna O'Dell who is still with the parish but has taken on other duties, spokesman Ronnie Simpson said.
Councilman Jerry Binder praised Watson as a good choice, and Brister pointed out that co-workers in his department gave the new parish engineer a standing ovation when the coucnil voted on his confirmation.
Barry Bagert, who served many years as both a St. Tammany police juror and parish councilman, has been named to the parish Planning & Zoning Commission.
He replaces David Mannella, who stepped down last month following an arrest on a sexual battery count.
"Barry Bagert has a strong background in parish government and has a thorough knowledge of the planning and zoning process," St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said in a prepared statement. "He will make a great addition to those boards."
Bagert served 24 years in parish government, 16 of them on the Police Jury, where he served as president in 1987 and 1988. After voters approved a home rule charter, he was on the Parish Council for eight years, and was chairman of the council in 2000 and 2007.
Bagert's first meeting on the Planning and Zoning Commission took place Oct. 2.
Candidate forums in Slidell
The Military Road Alliance, League of Women Voters and the East Chamber of Commerce Education Committee will hold a forum on Oct. 17 to interview candidates who represent districts with schools in the Slidell and Pearl River area.
The forum will be held in the cafeteria of Boyet Junior High, located at 59295 Rebel Drive, just off Pearl Street and East Gause Boulevard.
Candidates from St. Tammany Parish School Districts 8, 11, 13 and 15 were invited, and will answer questions submitted by the audience. The public is invited to the free event.
On Oct. 13, candidates for Louisiana Secretary of State, U.S. Representative District 1, State Representative District 90 and Slidell area districts of the St. Tammany Parish School Board have been invited to attend a forum at 1 p.m. at 100 Mission Drive just off Airport Road.
The Slidell Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Sorority Inc. is hosting in partnership with Tau Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Tau Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Beta Phi Sorority, Inc.
Fire District 4 offers safety classes
St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 4 will host a Fall Fire Safety Series at the Mandeville Trailhead on Saturdays throughout the month of October.
Firefighters and EMS personnel will provide citizens with fun, interactive fire safety and lifesaving education. Through the series, citizens of all ages can gain a deeper understanding of what it takes to protect lives and property across the Mandeville area.
On Oct. 13, the public can meet EMS medics, learn about District No. 4 EMS services, learn hands-only CPR and find out what to do while waiting for EMS to arrive on the scene of an accident.
On Oct. 20, there will be a fire engine display, fire prevention education and a firefighter challenge for kids.
On Oct. 27, fire personnel will hold interactive demonstrations including high-angle rescue, water rescue and hazardous material capabilities
The Mandeville Trailhead is located at 675 Lafitte St. The market is open from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. and fire district personnel will be on hand during that time. No registration is necessary to participate.
Work on Three Rivers Road continues
St. Tammany Parish Government has started the second phase of road improvements to Three Rivers Road in the Covington area. The work includes widening of the roadway and the installation of subsurface drainage. This phase is expected to be completed in early 2019 at an estimated cost of $953,000.
Parish President Pat Brister said roads and drainage are a top priority and that the work will make travel easier and safer, as well as cut future maintenance costs.
The first phase was completed in January 2017 at a cost of $1.8 million. The second phase will widen Three Rivers Road from Avenue St. Germain to Wolverine Drive.
Magee Excavation and Development is the contractor.
Ask Chief Randy Fandal
Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will hold an Ask the Chief meeting on Oct. 11 at the South Slidell Library, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive.
Residents can ask questions, discuss issues and share feedback. Fandal will give an update on the current state of the police department, as well as share his vision of the future, current crime trends and public safety issues.
A special presentation will be made on the dangers of social media for kids and teens, information about online predators and ways to identify and prevent cyberbullying. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.