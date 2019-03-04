A Carnival float that was being stored at the Covington Lions Club parking lot was stolen sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Lee said.
The theft was discovered on Monday, Lee said, and it appears that those responsible hooked the float up to a truck and drove off with it.
Lee did not know whether the stolen float was supposed to be a part of the Covington Lions Club parade, which rolls through downtown Covington on Mardi Gras.
The club stores six floats at the parking lot at 2027 Ronald Reagan Highway, next door the American Legion hall, Lee said.
The stolen float is 25 feet long and 8 feet wide and is on a haywagon frame, Lee said.
It has a Mardi Gras jester on one side and green Carnival mask on the front.
While a float would seem like a pretty conspicuous vehicle to steal, Lee noted that it's not that strange this time of year to see one being toted down the road.
The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the float and to call 985-898-2338 with information.