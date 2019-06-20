Mandeville resident and retired school psychologist Erin Feys Powell has announced she is running for state representative in District 89 seat currently held by Rep. Reid Falconer, who is running for state Senate.
The district, which covers Mandeville, is bordered by Louisiana 59 on the east, Interstate 12 on the north, the Tchefuncte River on the west and Lake Pontchartrain on the south.
A graduate of the University of Detroit-Jesuit, Powell is a nationally certified school psychologist who worked in St. Tammany schools for 30 years.
“I believe passionately in public education. We need sustainable support for teachers and schools, which is the key to Louisiana’s future," Powell said in a prepared statement.
Powell has also served on the executive board of the Louisiana School Psychological Association and cited mental health, suicide prevention and opioid abuse as key issues she hopes to address in office.
Powell, who describes herself as a "mainstream and centrist" Democratic candidate, is a member of the St. Tammany Democratic Parish Executive Committee and State Central Committee.
She is the only Democrat running for the seat, which has already drawn three Republican hopefuls: Mandeville City Councilman David Ellis, real estate broker Vince Liuzza and attorney and engineer Richard Nelson.
Powell said that she hopes to focus on improving infrastructure and Louisiana's tax system, which she referred to as "out of date and inefficient," according to her candidacy announcement.
"My vision for Louisiana is based on respect for our values and traditions: hard work, loyalty to country and the freedom to forge your own path," Powell said.
"I love the Mandeville community and will fight to preserve it," she said.