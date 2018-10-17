Every grave has a story.
And at Covington Cemetery No. 1, some of them will come to life Saturday evening with “Whisperings,” a revival of the local living-history tour.
Five current Covington residents will portray some of those who now reside in the cemetery, from different eras of the city’s past. As groups of 20 tour the grounds, the living-history actors will talk about the lives their characters led.
“There’s a lot of history in there,” said Jan Butler, chairman of the Covington Cemetery Board. “You can’t walk through it without finding things that are interesting.
“It’s because there are actual tombstones and vaults instead of what you see in memory gardens.”
But older cemeteries also need maintenance.
Accordingly, proceeds from "Whisperings" will go toward refurbishing the cemetery and raising awareness of its upkeep needs, especially for those who have family members buried there.
That includes Terri Gregory, who will be portraying her great-grandmother, Lillie Fanny Wilson Jenkins, in "Whisperings." Roswell Pogue will be portraying John Lee Jenkins, Lillie Jenkins' husband.
And therein lies the kind of story perhaps best told in a cemetery.
Family history uncovered
Gregory returned to Covington last year after living in Oregon for the past two decades. She and her fiancé, Mark Fancey, purchased a 1920s-era house on Florida Street across from the cemetery.
Pogue was her real estate agent.
Shortly after moving in, Gregory was looking at some old family photos. One showed the grave of her uncle, Johnny Jenkins, who had drowned in Lake Pontchartrain in 1940 when he was only 4 years old. There, in the background, was her new home.
More investigation revealed that the boy was buried in the same plot as his grandparents — who were Gregory’s great-grandparents, John and Lillie Jenkins. Gregory was unaware that their resting place was in the cemetery.
She called Pogue to tell him of her discovery, and, Pogue, who already had agreed to take part in "Whisperings," just as he had three years ago when it was last performed, said the couple might make good subjects.
Past lives
John Lee Jenkins was an architect who, among other things, designed and built the Southern Hotel.
His wife, Lillie, was “trained only to have children and keep house,” Gregory said. When he died in 1914 at age 47, the family fell on hard times.
One of their sons, James Lee Jenkins (Gregory’s grandfather), was forced to quit school after the third grade to work in an ice house.
And Lillie Jenkins apparently got involved in some illegal activities during Prohibition, earning her a stretch in the parish jail — which also had been designed by her late husband.
Lillie Jenkins was assigned to cook for the other prisoners, and in the process turned into the best chef in town — good enough to be hired at the Claiborne Inn after her release.
She would continue as the chef at the inn until she died in 1952. She never remarried.
“It was sort of a family secret that she’d been in jail,” said Gregory, who was born after her great-grandmother’s death. “But she did what she felt she had to do to provide for her (four) children, so I tip my hat to her.
“It’s not about being famous or infamous; it’s just about life. And the fact that I’m living across the street from them is just serendipitous.”
Learning more
Pogue, whose family and acting roots in St. Tammany Parish both run deep, agreed.
“As an actor, I’m always looking for something fun and intriguing to do,” he said. “And there’s so much history in this one little cemetery.
“The Jenkins are certainly colorful characters. I’m surprised about how much I’ve learned doing this.”
That, said Butler who has been involved on-and-off with "Whisperings" since it was first performed in the early 1990s, is the idea — educating locals about the cemetery, whether or not they have family members buried there.
“African-Americans are buried there (albeit separately), which was unusual in those days,” she said. “One of our speakers will be a free man of color (Florville Foy) who carved many of the tombstones.
“That’s part of our history. It’s who they were, what they accomplished and what was going on when they lived.”
Butler said she plans for this to be her last time to stage "Whisperings," but she hopes the Covington Historical Foundation can take up the slack.