Among the events scheduled during St. Scholastica Academy's celebration of its namesake's feast day, the SSA Alumnae Association has invited former students to return to campus and participate in Career Day on Feb. 8.
Career Day will be held after the celebration of the St. Scholastica feast day Mass and the pinning of the eighth-grade legacy students. A special lunch, served to the student body by members of the SSA Parents Club, will be another highlight of the day.
Caroline Voelkel Boudreaux, an alumna from the class of 2004, and Katie Maher Schmidt, who graduated in 2002, are coordinating the event.
“Leading the event is keynote speaker Dr. Natalie Weil from the Class of 2000," Boudreaux said. "She's a pediatric ophthalmologist with an eye for global health as she regularly travels to Za'atari, Jordan to screen and treat thousands of Syrian refugees through an Emory University program she helped establish.”
Weil will address the juniors and seniors to get Career Day activities started.
Following the keynote address, the students will hear from graduates in many diverse fields. Participants will include Rachael Delahoussaye Shields, Class of 2002, dermatologist; Danielle Mollere Najpaver, 2004, physician assistant; Stacy DiCrispino Clarke, 2002, labor and delivery nurse; Casey Crawford, 2005, riverboat pilot; Brannon Wiedemann, 2003, forensic psychiatrist and assistant professor of Clinical Psychiatry; Lori Joubert Cherry, 1991, director of public relations, Sea World; and Kristy Reeves, 1989, music industry touring consultant and entrepreneur.
Also participating will be Julie Ballard Clark, 1994, athletics entrepreneur, real estate, business networking; Caitlin Cucchaira Picou, 2003, cosmetics line owner; Jackie Sims Popham, 1999, engineer; Gabrielle Pitre, 2012, accountant; Andi Neal, 2009, attorney; Jenn Miguez Batina, 2001, clinical therapist; Jessica McDonald Baker, 2006, airline captain; and Clare Ledoux Power, 2010, lower elementary schoolteacher.
The SSA Alumnae Association embraces this opportunity to showcase former students and the varied and successful careers they have created for themselves. Juniors and seniors look forward to Career Day as it might spark interest in a particular career path.