Ray Kinler pushed the rolling cart away from the cargo van and across the parking lot of the Northshore Harbor Center
A heat advisory had been issued the morning of June 24, and by the time Kinler began unloading the van, the pavement already was radiating heat. But there was work to be done, and Kinler, 81, wasn’t going to let the dangerously hot weather stop him from making the Gulf Coast Elder Abuse Conference a success.
The conference started small 12 years ago but has grown. This year's educational seminar, which was held June 25-26 at the Harbor Center near Slidell, attracted 170 attendees from 24 states. The event is planned and produced by the volunteers of the St. Tammany SALT Council.
SALT is the acronym for Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, a group dedicated to improving the safety and security of senior adults. And, like Kinler, many of the members are seniors themselves.
Fred Bruce, the group’s treasurer, dedicates his time and talent because “elder abuse is one of the grave injustices in our society," he said. "Anything we can do to heighten awareness and provide programs to prevent the abuse is vital.”
In addition to helping with set-up on the day before the conference began, 26 volunteers also worked long hours during the event. They provided everything from guest registration and sponsor liaisons to IT support and classroom monitoring.
“This event wouldn’t happen without the volunteers,” said Ralph Oneal, organizer of the Elder Abuse Conference and past president of the SALT Council. “You can get all the sponsors and speakers and attendees you want, but without the volunteers, it doesn’t happen.
This year, a few younger and stronger folks helped out. Mark Michelli was happy to move the heavier equipment. He said he volunteered because anything he can do to help our seniors is worth his time.
SALT member Colette Usner put it this way: “I’m going to be old one day, and I hope some younger person is there for me. I’m just paying it forward.”
And for a volunteer like Kinler, who has worked at every Elder Abuse Conference, the event is one reason to belong to the SALT Council.
“This event helps seniors by teaching people who work with seniors how to help the seniors,” Kinler said.
And without question, it’s a win for everyone involved.
