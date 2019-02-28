A St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with an October 2017 gas station robbery, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Reyhane McKnight, 31, was convicted Wednesday of robbing a Shell gas station on U.S. 11 near Slidell, threatening the store clerk at gunpoint and taking $181 before fleeing the scene, according to the DA’s office.
After identifying McKnight as a suspect, detectives conducted a warranted search of McKnight’s residence that led to the discovery of shoes and a firearm that were similar to those on a surveillance video.
When authorities apprehended him four days later, McKnight was wearing the same “unique” American flag shorts that were seen in the video, prosecutors said.
McKnight faces a potential life sentence due to his previous convictions for simple robbery, possession of heroin and attempted possession of cocaine.
He will be sentenced by Judge Reginald Badeaux on March 22.