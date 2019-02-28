A St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with an October 2017 gas station robbery, according to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Reyhane McKnight, 31, was convicted Wednesday of robbing a Shell gas station on U.S. 11 near Slidell, threatening the store clerk at gunpoint and taking $181 before fleeing the scene, according to the DA’s office.

After identifying McKnight as a suspect, detectives conducted a warranted search of McKnight’s residence that led to the discovery of shoes and a firearm that were similar to those on a surveillance video.

When authorities apprehended him four days later, McKnight was wearing the same “unique” American flag shorts that were seen in the video, prosecutors said.

McKnight faces a potential life sentence due to his previous convictions for simple robbery, possession of heroin and attempted possession of cocaine.

He will be sentenced by Judge Reginald Badeaux on March 22.

Follow Sara Pagones on Twitter, @spagonesadvocat. 

Tags

View comments