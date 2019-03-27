The St. Tammany Library Foundation will host its third annual Distingushed Speaker Event featuring former Congressman Robert “Bob” Livingston at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Tchefuncta Country Club, 2 Pinecrest Drive, Covington.
Livingston will discuss and sign his book “The Windmill Chaser: Triumphs and Less in American Politics” after a reception with Louisiana-style small-plate foods.
Reservations and sponsorships for the event are available at www.sttammanylibraryfoundation.org.
The mission of the St. Tammany Library Foundation is to provide financial support to enhance the facilities, resources and services of parish libraries.
Over the past three years, funds raised by the foundation have been used for such library improvements as a state-of-the-art audiovisual room at the South Slidell Branch. This year, the foundation will give a donation to the Covington Branch renovation for enhancements in the children’s area and the shelving end panels in the adult section.
Events March 27 to April 3
TABLET BASICS CLASS: Adults will learn how to make the most of using an iPad or Android tablet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
LAMPLIGHT READERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “I, Eliza Hamilton” by Susan Holloway Scott at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call librarian Lillie Butler at (985) 845-4819.
RESUME HELP CLASS: Workforce development specialist Amanda Kerlee will teach adults how to write an eye-catching resume and provide advice for applying for a job online at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
CHAIR YOGA: Adults will enjoy the health benefits of yoga while seated at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
TEEN TIME: Teens will enjoy a craft or activity created just for them at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
MANGA BOOK CLUB: Teens who love manga and anime can eat snacks and make new friends while discussing their passion at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
ATTRACTING BEES TO YOUR GARDEN: Master gardener and beekeeper Jim Bates will teach adults how to attract bees and other pollinators to enhance the growth of garden plants at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
TECH TIME: Adults can bring their mobile device to the library to get help from a librarian at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd;, and at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 Hwy. 41. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518.
ST. TAMMANY SCHOOLING OF THE PAST: Archivists Robin Perkins and Stephanie Ballard will discuss the educational system in St. Tammany from 1820 to 1901 at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
YOGA CLASS: Adults will learn the basics of yoga during this floor class at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive; and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
TEEN VOLUNTEER DAY: Teens in grades eight through twelve can earn service hours at this one-time volunteer opportunity at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens who want to earn service hours while guiding the library’s services to teens can join the volunteer council at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
COLORING FOR ADULTS: Adults can de-stress while stimulating their brain during coloring at 1 p.m. Monday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
BOOK BROWSERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Panchinko” by Min Jin Lee at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information about the club, call branch manager Rhonda Speiss at (985) 863-5518.
FELT SUCCULENTS CRAFT: Adults without a green thumb can craft adorable felt succulents at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
COMPUTER BASICS CLASS: Adults will learn the basics of using a computer at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTING CLASS: Adults who already know the basics of using a computer can expand their skills at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Master gardener Tom Cuccia will answer gardening questions at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT: Classical guitarist Jeff Bianchi will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville; and at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.