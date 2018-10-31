COVINGTON VOCALIST MAKES ALL-STATE: Sydney Sorbet, a student at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches, has been selected for the All-State Mixed Choir. The Covington junior, who sings soprano, will perform with the six musical ensembles at the Louisiana Music Educators' Association annual conference Nov. 15-19 in Baton Rouge.
"THE CRUCIBLE": Christ Episcopal School's Fine Arts Department will stage Arthur Miller's haunting classic "The Crucible" at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 1-3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Center of Inquiry theater at the school, 80 Christwood Blvd., Covington. The fictional story follows the historical people and events surrounding the Salem witch trials of 1692. Tickets are $12, $8 students. For information, see cesdrama.ticketleap.com.
MATH OLYMPIAD: Registration is open for Louisiana fifth-graders seeking to participate in the free Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Kenilworth Science and Technology School, 7600 Boone Drive, Baton Rouge. The Math Olympiad is a paper-and-pencil contest that measures students' skills at adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. Students can go to laemo.org/start-studying to see the type of questions that will be on the test, which is aligned with the statewide LEAP test. Parents also are encouraged to stay for the event, which also features guest speakers and workshops during the testing.