PATRIOTIC VOCALISTS: Three Fontainebleau High School music students recently sang during the veterans program at the St. Tammany Parish School Board meeting. Chrissy Weber and Hope von Eberstein sang the "Star Spangled Banner" as a duet, and Emma Biondolillo joined the girls in singing "God Bless America" as a trio.
FOOD DRIVE: Students at Bayou Lacombe Middle School collected and donated more than 1,200 nonperishable food items recently to CCC Charity located in Lacombe with the hopes of assisting families for Thanksgiving. The drive was headed up by the Leadership Council, which is composed of two representatives from each homeroom.