LEADERSHIP LIST: Several St. Tammany area students at LSU have been named to the Class of 2019 for Leadership LSU, an annual program for juniors, seniors and graduate students to develop and apply leadership skills in their final semesters. Area students include:
- Covington: Braelyn Leggett, junior, political science
- Mandeville: Rachel Campbell, senior, political communication; Rebecca Perrette, junior, English with a concentration in creative writing; Nathan Watson, senior, textiles, apparel and merchandising with a concentration in apparel design
- Slidell: Kelsey Galatas, graduate student, master’s of arts program in communication disorders
LSU HONORS: Raven Frost Creech, of Mandeville, a senior political science major, was recently presented the Legacy Award at the Love Purple Live Gold Awards. Also, three Mandeville residents were honored with the Tom W. Dutton Scholarship for commitment to their community. Those honored were Rachel Campbell, a senior political communications major; Kailey Teachout, a senior biological sciences major; and Madison Liggio, a senior early childhood education major.
MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE: Mark Soileau, of Mandeville, recently received the Henry Bellamann Memorial Award, given for the most outstanding work in one of the creative arts — music, art, or creative writing, at the Clinton, Mississippi, school.
SLU HONOREES: Students from St. Tammany Parish were honored recently at Southeastern Louisiana University's College of Science and Technology honors convocation. Honored were Shreya Bhatt, of Mandeville, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Chemistry; Christian Ennis, of Mandeville, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Mathematics; and Trenton Alford, of Folsom, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Industrial Technology.