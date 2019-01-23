The work of a hundred hands will bring the Northshore Nature Center into bloom this spring and throughout the year.
The nonprofit center, which leases the 400-acre preserve from St. Tammany Parish government, will host its annual Arbor Day planting the last weekend in January and the first weekend in February, said Rue McNeill, executive director.
While the organization has concentrated for decades on replanting cypress, longleaf pine and other native species, it recently also has begun to seed wildflowers.
“Our mission is to restore the property to its native condition,” McNeill said.
Volunteers are needed to seed the wildflowers beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 2, at 23135 U.S. 190 East near Mandeville. Registration and sign-up are required.
Volunteers will concentrate on areas where native trees already have been planted, including the Longleaf Pine Trail that runs from Pelican Park, the extension to the Tammany Trace and a pipeline right of way that runs through the property.
It takes many years to develop a wildflower garden, McNeill noted, as some plants do not bloom in the first few years. But she's already seen flowers reseed and bloom in the late spring, early summer and into fall.
“One day it’s going to be so wonderful to see all the wildflowers in bloom,” she said.
Seeds are funded through the Mandeville Rotary Club.
Wildflower seeds will be given out for free the morning of the plantings at the Mandeville Trailhead Community Farmers Market and Covington Farmers Market. Nature Center and St. Tammany Master Gardener volunteers will be available to give out information about planting them.
Larry Burch, Nature Center board president, coordinates the plantings. He divides the seeds into bags according to the coverage area needed and mixes them with sand to aid in the planting.
The center’s restoration practices are currently focused on the understory, or vegetation below the tree canopy, Burch said. That includes shrubs, plants and grasses that normally would grow in a habitat that is called a Longleaf Pine Savannah.
In that habitat, wildfires would naturally occur. The burning would clear the underbrush, he said, and the land would be more of a meadow with understory species that are “fire dependent,” or whose seeds get nutrients from the burning debris.
“This would have been an open area with grasslands and tall pine trees,” Burch said. “The wildflowers are a part of that restoration.”
The land was clear cut a century ago, but some ancient pines still grow at the center. It’s an environment that Burch said cannot be replicated completely without burning.
Pine forests once spanned from eastern Texas over Florida and up to North Carolina. They have been reduced from 70-100 million acres to less than a million, he said.
“We have areas we want to get planted. If we have a lot of volunteers, it shouldn’t take long,” he said. “It’s best to wear boots or shoes that can get muddy.”
In addition to memberships and the volunteer efforts, the center hosts two big events each year: the annual Wings and Wine fall fundraiser and the annual Great Louisiana BirdFest in the spring.
New this year is the Tea and Azalea Walk to be held March 10 on a 17-acre Bayou Lacombe estate that will have more than five acres of mature azaleas in bloom. Canoe and Travel Adventure will be there to allow people to take to the bayou and see birds in the environment, she said.
To register for the Arbor Day planting, call (985) 626-1238 or email info@northlakenature.org. For information, visit northlakenature.org.