NEW COUNSELOR: Christi Pilkington has joined the staff of Northlake Christian School as the college counselor. Pilkington has served in admissions for the University of Southern Mississippi School of Ocean Science and Engineering, admissions counselor at Tulane University, Loyola University and the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
LSMSA HONORS: Marlies Carter, of Madisonville; Daniel Metzger, of Slidell; and Benjamin Walker, of Mandeville, were named to the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts' Robert A. Alost Hall of Fame. This award, named after the Natchitoches school’s founding director, is considered the highest honor bestowed upon seniors, with students being hand-picked by a committee of faculty and residential life staff members.