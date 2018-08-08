Six Girl Scouts in Slidell Troop 30032 earned highest awards for creating awareness about water conservation and donating hygiene packages to transitioning children in St. Tammany.
Jaelyn Graham, Piper Hall, Christina Jackson, Taylor Vander and Elena Veeramony earned the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award available for Girl Scouts in sixth through eighth grade, and Caroline Veeramony earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the highest award available for Girl Scouts in fourth and fifth grades.
The cadettes, part of First Lego League Team Smarties, helped their community change behaviors by creating a stain remover and refresher spray, Smartie Spray, to keep clothing fresh beyond one wear, thus reducing water usage from washing.
Team Smarties collected 4,650 gallons of detergent and 2,500 dryer sheets as donations, and received monetary donations.
One hundreds goodie bags were created. They included toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss. Donations, Smartie Spray and goodie bags were delivered to the Family Promise of St. Tammany, Rainbow Child Care’s My Girlfriend’s Closet, the New Orleans Mission and the New Orleans Giving Hope Retreat.
