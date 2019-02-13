NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: Elise Benezech, of Covington, is part of the three-person team from LSU Law's Advocacy Program that recently won the national championship in the National Criminal Trial Competition in Fairfax, Virginia. The team, with Brooke Delaune, of Port Allen, and Allena McCain, of Zachary, competed against 32 teams. The competition provides teams with new evidence and new witnesses in each successive trial round, to more closely simulate the realities of criminal trial practice.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA GRADUATES: Maria Jarvis, of Slidell, and Reed Kirk, of Mandeville, were awarded degrees recently at the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, university's commencement. Jarvis received a Bachelor Science degree in human environmental science. Kirk received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
PURCHASE COLLEGE: Caleb Dowden, of Slidell, a dance major, has been named to the Purchase College's dean's list for the fall 2018 semester. Students must maintain a minimum of 12 credits and a 3.5 GPA or better for arts and science programs and a 3.75 GPA or better in fine arts and music performance programs. Purchase College is part of the State University of New York network.
EMMANUEL COLLEGE: Zachary Lebreiro, of Mandeville, has been named to the dean's list for the 2018 semester at Emmanuel College in Boston. Students must maintain a minimum of 16 credits and have a 3.5 GPA or higher.
OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY: Brittany Dugas, of Mandeville, has been named to the president's list and Emily Hynes, of Covington, has been named to the dean's list at Oklahoma City University for the fall 2018 semester. Students must maintain at least 12 credit hours and a 3.5 or higher GPA for the dean's list and a 3.9 or higher GPA for the president's list.
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is offering a full-tuition scholarship to a 2019 graduating high school senior or graduating WorkReady U — Adult Education student from St. Tammany, Washington, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes enrolling full-time in the Maritime Technology program during the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship is for two consecutive semesters, for a maximum total scholarship award of $5,000 (fall and spring semesters only). For information and application, see northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.