With no business items on their agenda, members of the Abita Springs Town Council spent their Aug. 21 meeting hearing status reports and announcements on town business.
Mayor Greg Lemons announced that Abita resident Sandra Slifer has been appointed as a town liaison with the parish Emergency Operations Center. Slifer, who has long been involved in civic affairs and currently serves on the governing board of St. Tammany Parish Fire District 8, will represent the town at EOC meetings and when the center is operated during emergencies. She will share the responsibilities with Pat Patterson, who has served in the same capacity for a number of years.
Lemons also announced that the extension of the town’s water and sewer lines to the location of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s new engineering office on La. 36 east of town would soon be underway and should be completed by the end of November. DOTD plans to complete construction and move into the building by the end of the year, Lemons said.
The mayor also reported that the town has provided O’Reilly Auto Parts with the cost of extending utilities to a parcel of land on the east side of La. 59, south of Harrison Avenue. O’Reilly is considering the purchase and annexation of the land as the location of a new store.
Lemons also provided an update on the town’s grant funding, saying the town has received $496,000 in state and foundation grants to fund four active projects, including new sidewalks leading to recreational areas, additional lighting along the Tammany Trace, a sewer plant evaluation and water line extensions.
Another $126,000 in grant funding is pending for water line evaluations, water quality improvements and the replacement of the roof on the town’s utility building.
Lemons said the grants help offset revenue shortfalls and allow the town to make improvements that would not be possible without them.
Lemons also announced that drainage improvements on Railroad Avenue in the center of town have been completed, and that the town is investigating the possibility of providing additional trailhead parking behind the Abita Brew Pub.
Following Lemons’ updates, Andre Monot of Principal Engineering gave a status report on projects his company is overseeing for the town.
Monot said the evaluation of the town’s sewerage system is complete, and the design and cost of its rehabilitation should be finished in September. The town has issued a series of 20-year revenue bonds to fund the project, which is expected to cost as much as $6 million and take several years to complete.
Monot also reported that a Regional Planning Commission analysis of the proposed eastward extension of Harrison Avenue has been completed, and an environmental study will begin soon.
Following Monot’s comments, Lemons reported that he had met with St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister to enlist her support for improvements at the busy intersection of Harrison Avenue and La. 59.
Lemons said that the RPC had recently rendered a “D” rating on the current four-way intersection and predicted that its rating would be “F” by 2024. The RPC has recommended the installation of a two-lane roundabout at the intersection, Lemons says, and Brister has promised to bring the idea to the St. Tammany Parish Council for its consideration as part of a parish project to widen and improve Harrison Avenue.
Also at the meeting, Ron Blitch, who chairs the Abita Springs Historic Commission, reported that Thomason and Associates of Nashville, Tenn. has completed the second draft of revisions to the town’s historic design guidelines. The draft is being studied by commission members, Blitch said, and will be reviewed at a public meeting in September.