Slidell High senior quarterback Jacob Guidry threw for 326 yards and five touchdown pafosses as the Tigers defeated St. Paul’s 35-28 in Slidell, its first victory in the series in 14 years.
“It feels amazing,” Guidry said. “It’s the product of a ton of hard work and just this team believing in all aspects of the game. Everyone believes in the man they lined up with on the line of scrimmage that they will get the job done and everyone has everyone else’s back. This is a true team, and we showed it tonight against a very good St. Paul’s squad.
Trailing 28-14 at the half, the Wolves cut the lead to 28-21 in the third quarter thanks to their special teams. St. Paul’s blocked a punt ,and Colton Porter recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
Slidell pushed the lead back to two scores two possessions later when Guidry found Tito Simmons for an 18-yard touchdown.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Wolves made it a one-score game again when Mitchell Smith scored from 6 yards out. St. Paul’s would have a chance to tie the game with under three minutes to go with the ball deep inside Slidell territory but failed to convert on fourth down.
Looking to run out the clock, on fourth and two, Guidry foud Harlan Dixon for a 14-yard conversion to put the game out of reach.
Guidry finished 16 of 25 for 326 yards and five scores. Dixon was his top target on the night, hauling in five passes for 150 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 121 yards on 23 carries.
“Complete team victory,” Guidry said. “We showed the rest of the world that Slidell High is a quality football program tonight. It was a statement win.”
Rebels break six-year district losing streak
For the first time since a 41-40 win over Lakeshore in 2012, the Pearl River Rebels have captured a district win.
Corey Warren Jr. rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pearl River Rebels to a 28-10 victory over the Salmen Spartans in a District 8-4A game at Pearl River.
“I cannot think of a coach in the country that would not want that kid on his team,” Pearl River coach Joe Harris said of Warren. “He’s a great kid, great in the classroom, and I just love him.”
The Spartans (1-7, 0-1) trailed 21-10 and had driven to the Rebels 4 yard line, facing a fourth down. Aaron Williams took an inside handoff but was stopped at the 1-yard line to turn the ball over on downs.
Pearl River then drove 99 yards in 14 plays, taking 9:48 off of the clock. Warren capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-10 with 7:23 left in the game.
“He’s amazing,” Rebels quarterback Justin Dean said. “When you are able to hand off the ball to him, he gets yards even if there are people in the backfield. It’s an honor to play with him.”
Pearl River finished with 375 yards rushing and 106 passing for 481 total yards. Dean rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed all six of his passes for 106 yards.
The Spartans had 205 yards rushing and 53 passing for 258 total. Mikell Marco had 142 yards rushing to lead Salmen.
Lakeshore rolls past Franklinton
The Titans extended their regular season winning streak to 20 consecutive games after a 52-7 whitewashing of Franklinton to open up league play at Titan Coliseum.
Lakeshore stood out in all facets of the game, scoring on the ground and through the air while notching two safeties on defense in topping the Demons (3-5, 0-2).
With the Titans scoring on their first three possessions of the game, senior wide receiver Jacob Bernard finished with only 35 yards rushing, but had two touchdowns on the ground and one receiving.
"It was a good flow," Bernard said. "We assumed they would be eyeing me a lot, so we just took everything they were giving us. They went to a lot of cover one in the middle of the game, so we took our shots and it worked."
Bernard gave plenty of credit to his offensive line.
"Shout out to them," he said. "They mean a lot. I would say they are one step away from being one of the best (lines) in the state."
Lakeshore coach Craig Jones agreed.
"They have been improving every week," Jones said. "We had some injuries early, and it took some time for this group to gel, but the last few weeks, they really have done well."
Lakeshore took the opening kickoff and drove 60 yards in four plays, capping the drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Parker Orvin to Spencer Jordan. A missed extra point left the score 6-0.
After a three-and-out by Franklinton, the Titans again drove down the field, with Bernard shouldering most of the load. The final three plays of the seven-play, 49-yard drive were runs by Bernard — 12, 11 and 2 yards — the final of which went for TD, putting Lakeshore up 13-0.
Hammond spoils Mandeville’s homecoming
A late fourth-quarter touchdown from Hammond proved to be the difference as the Tornadoes upset Mandeville at home 24-21 in District 6-5A action.
Trailing 21-17 late in the game, Hammond quarterback Kevin Primus heaved a 27-yard desperation pass on fourth down and 20 that was caught by Tyrone Lewis, giving the Tornadoes new life. Four plays later, Primus scored from 4 yards out for the game-winning touchdown.
Mandeville got on the scoreboard first on its second series when Devon Tott connected with Will Sheppard for a 21-yard score.
The Tornadoes broke a 7-7 tie midway through the third quarter on a 4-yard run by Primus.
The Skippers answered on the second play of their next possession when Zahn Diaz bolted for 50 yards to even it at 14-14.
Four minutes later, Wells hit on a 30-yard field goal to regain the lead at 17-14.
The Skippers then put together their best drive of the night, going 72 yards on 16 plays, capped by a 3-yard run by Diaz for his second touchdown of the night and a 21-17 lead.
Diaz led all rushers with 90 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Tott went 14 of 34 for 168 yards and a touchdown as the Skippers put up 295 yards of total offense.
Hammond ended the contest with 294 total yards.
Dave Woodall, Roger Glynn and Jason Russell contributed to this report