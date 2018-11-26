25 years
Senior Karen Thompson and freshman Laura Blessey led a one-two finish as the Mandeville High Lady Skippers won the state 5A cross-country title in Natchitoches last Thursday. It was Mandeville’s third state cross-country championship in the last four years and the 12th state title in cross-country or track the school has won under head coach Bob Woodworth.
50 years
Last Friday night saw presentation of Covington’s “Oscars,” the Alvin Awards, presented to the outstanding performers of the 1967-68 theatrical year in Playmaker productions. Making the awards were last year’s recipients who presented trophies to Garic Barranger, best supporting actor “The Boy Friend”; Evelyn Chalaron, best supporting actress, “Room Full of Roses”; Charles Trotter, best actor, “What Price Glory?”; Linda Brooks, best actress, “Barefoot in the Park”; Arthur Middleton, best director, “The Boy Friend”; best set design, Mrs. Henry Hood, “The Boy Friend.” Awards night was under direction of Henry Layne, who led a group of talented people in a variety of skits and musical numbers. Entertainers for the night’s program included Dr. and Mrs. Les Landon, Rita Williams, Troy Jackson, Garic Barranger, Mrs. Charles Trotter, Patricia Clanton and Ronnie Pogue. The evening affair was dedicated to the memory of Jerry King, a prominent Playmaker actor of rare talent who died last summer.
75 years
Tuesday morning Sheriff (Compton) Moise announced that the three youths who were reported to be connected with the gang who robbed places in Covington, Sun and Bogalusa had been caught by Natchitoches police officers and they immediately contacted Chief of Police Magee in Bogalusa and the three were being held in jail at Covington. The three boys in Covington readily admitted their connection with the robberies and implicated the two in Bogalusa.
100 years
The postponing of the parish fair was a great disappointment to those who had looked forward to making it one of the best, but the general public seemed to oppose it, through fear that more flu might be brought in, that the officials passed resolutions to order the grounds closed.
125 years
FOR THE PIANO FUND — An interesting entertainment and oyster supper will be given at the Covington Town Hall next Tuesday night for the benefit of the Town Hall Piano Fund. A pleasing and varied program will be presented. Admission, 25 cents.