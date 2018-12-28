Potential flooding in the Tchefuncte River basin has prompted St. Tammany Parish officials to announce an "emergency declaration," officials announced Friday afternoon.
"Residents in neighborhoods along both sides of the Tchefuncte River, particularly in low-lying areas that have seen flood waters in the past, should be aware of the possibility of flooding, and those residents should also consider voluntary evacuation," the parish government said in a news release.
The "emergency declaration" is procedural and enables officials to better coordinate local, state or federal resources needed for public safety.
According to the National Weather Service, the Tchefuncte is forecast to crest at 30 feet at noon Saturday. Major flood stage is considered 28 feet. In the floods of March 2016, the Tchefuncte crested at 31.2 feet. The all-time record is 32 feet set in February 1988.
Earlier Friday officials said residents in low-lying areas in or around the Tchefuncte, north of Interstate 12 to Hwy 40 (including Park Lane), should consider a voluntary evacuation.
For more information on river levels, please visit the National Weather Service website https://water.weather.gov/ahps/.