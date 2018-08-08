A World Doll Day Tea was held recently by the Northshore Doll Club with young guests from the American Heritage Girls troop.
The Slidell event, at the home of member Joan Schaefer, featured a display of dolls, some storybook dolls and historical dolls introduced in talks by members.
Cynthia Orgeron spoke on the Shreve Island Plantation's souvenir hand-painted Louisiana dolls (circa 1930s), Julie Anne dolls, made to sell to keep from losing the plantation during the Depression. The original dolls were carved of cypress, and later versions were Bakelite.
Other speakers giving presentations were Barbara Bankston, Kitty Murks, Kristy Neal and Evelyn Sanders.