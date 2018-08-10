July 30
Patrick Anderson: 39, 1101 Scenic Drive, Slidell, placing material witness under bond.
Erika Breland: 28, 803 Central Ave., Westwego, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Matthew Crocket: 29, 26130 Pichon Road, Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Todd Diaz: 31, 12 Woodchase, Violet, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, DWI third offense.
Megan Gitz: 20, 130 Trepagnier Road, Madisonville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Keithen Ishman: 28, 691 Breland Road, Bogalusa, illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II, possession of a firearm by conviction felon.
Justin Jones: 32, 105 Manning Drive, Franklinton, two counts of creation or operating of a clandestine lab for controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
David Kanavel: 31, 35 Cypress Meadow Loop, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, driving under suspension.
Jason Matthew: 23, 1429 Woodmere Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Kasey Moore: 29, 13040 Cannino Road, Hammond, bank fraud, exploitation of the infirmed, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, contempt of court.
Nicholas Neumohr: 33, 57306 Beech Ave., Slidell, contempt of court.
Winston Patterson: 33, 139 Reiher Road, Mandeville, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II, illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Matray Paul: 47, 13979 Glynn Road, Baton Rouge, theft (felony), simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling armed robbery, forgery, failure to honor written promise.
Jessica Quates: 29, 116 John Drive, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Brandon Robertson: 38, 1839 St. Louis St., Bogalusa, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Ashley Rutledge: 30, 70291 10th St., Covington, possession of Schedule II, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Brandon Sandrock: 36, 105 Ames Court, Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Andree Wiliiams: 41, 6200 Riverside Drive, Metairie, probation violation.
Constance Williams: 2214 Summertree Drive, Slidell, refusing to provide correct identity.
July 31
Samuel Blanchek: 33, 1842 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, no taillights.
Chalmers Gillin: 34, 810 W. 10th Ave., Covington, aggravated second degree battery, aggravated assault with firearm, riot/punishment whereas a result of any willful violation, riot, disturbing the peace, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Bridget Kahl: 42, 64465 Church St., Pearl River, exploitation of the infirmed, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, contempt of court.
Charles Lambert: 49, 37451 Howard Oberry Road, Pearl River, probation violation.
Philp Lavigne: 34, 35393 Fleetwood Drive, Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule IV, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Krystal Malanders: 48, 29284 Berry Todd Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Kelli Rucker: 40, 70334 Gulch St., Abita Springs, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Jarred Scott: 24, 1520 Hancock St., Gretna, housed for marshal.
Jordan Stogner: 33, 315 Moody St., Picayune, Mississippi, drug court sanction.
Adrien Villemuer: 43, 135317 Bond Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Lyric Wells: 23, 83237 Hay Hollow Road, Folsom, domestic abuse battery, battery of a police officer, resisting a police with force or violence.
Sheri Wright: 46, 37451 Howard Oberry Road, Pearl River, probation violation.
August 1
Curta Allen: 31, 3900 Henry Road, Pearl River, cruelty to juveniles, fugitive.
Shantrice Blatcher: 24, 427 Florence Ave., Bogalusa, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Antoinette Bonura: 41, 294 Doe Run, Pearl River, probation violation, two counts of contempt of court.
Daniel Brister: 35, 6048 E. Quitman St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, probation violation, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Joseph Brown: 23, 73104 United Church Road, Covington, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, criminal trespass, theft of vehicle over $1,500, simple burglary.
Kevin Chauvin: 45, 310 Argyle Trail, Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, fugitive.
Zachary Cheek: 22, 34649 W. Dubuisson Road, Slidell, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Bryce Ducote: 20, 105 Ames Court, Slidell, contempt of court.
Wesley Herndon: 29, 853 Beach Road, Poplarville, Mississippi, probation violation.
Ulanza Holmes: 24, 800 Franklin Court, Slidell, simple criminal damage to property.
Jacob Hughes: 35, 4701 Pontchatrain Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Patrick Kraemer: 24, 2484 Gause Blvd., Slidell, housed for court.
Kevin Marange: 52, 6405 third Ave., Slidell, violation of protection order.
Clay Marchand: 31, 73381 Warm Springs Drive, Abita Springs, contempt of court, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Felicia Marshall: 35, 6513 La. 41, Pearl River, driver must be licensed, possession nfo Schedule II.
Justin Mcgee: 36, 72076 Josephine St., Covington, drug court sanction, contempt of court.
Gabrielle Melerine: 20, 79236 La. 40, Covington, probation violation.
Danny Miller: 39, 105 Cypress Circle, Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Jay Montgomery: 38, 180 Brigadier Loop, Pearl River, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I.
Scott Payne: 41, 116 Roccoke Place, Monroe, bank fraud, theft (felony).
Travis Sharp: 36, 77217 La. 437, Covington, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Singer: 34, 34164 Live Oak Lane, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Stephanie Welch: 42, 28 Begonia Drive, Covington, two counts of distribution of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
August 2
Brian Alfonso: 22, 204 Nottingham Lane, Slidell, third degree rape.
Rico Bedford: 23, 20020 Bogue Falaya Ave., Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Kenya Despenza: 39, 4301 Perlita St., New Orleans, first degree murder, theft of motor vehicle.
Raikenzie Durgin: 22, 1456 Sunset Drive, Slidell, simple burglary, flight from officer, and contributing to the delinquency, criminal mischief.
Irvin Guss: 20, 62200 West End Blvd., Slidell, contempt of court, no safety belts, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Zina Harmon: 48, 720 Carondelet St., Mandeville, probation violation.
Terry Horne: 45, 36365 Joe Moore Road, Pearl River, contempt of court, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Jarett Jones: 35, 2155 General Pershing St., Mandeville, contempt of court.
Randolph Joseph: 24, 301 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, domestic abuse battery first offense, domestic abuse battery.
Donald Laigast: 36, 117 Goldenwood Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court.
Tiffany Lemus: 34, 360 Ridgewood Drive, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Charles Mangrum: 32, 25 Hollycrest Blvd., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, violation of protection order.
Randall Mcmillion: 39, 4190 North Nassau, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Chad McQueen: 42, 118 Gallion Way, Pearl River, simple battery, simple robbery, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court, second degree battery.
Michael Norris: 48, 131 Raiford Oaks Blvd., Madisonville, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit, improper lane use.
James Pavone: 21, two counts of possession of Schedule II, simple possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Michele Procell: 31, 58290 La. 433, Slidell, illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule I, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons seventeen or under, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Rito: 40, 29069 Berry Todd Road, Lacombe, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kathryn Rodriguez: 38, 5105 Green Acres Court, Metairie, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Victoria Rogers: 34, 705 Elise Lane, Madisonville, DWI first offense.
Christopher Stiger: 25, 10773 Lindrum Way, Diamondhead, Mississippi, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Peyton Tranum: 20, 41754 Pontchatrian Drive, Slidell, battery of a police officer, refusing to provide correct identity, pedestrian on HWY/interstate, illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Holly Wallace: 22, 58290 Thompson Road, Slidell, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Sarah Watkins: 44, 127 16th St., New Orleans, simple battery, theft under $1,000.
Charles Wells: 37, 503 S. Curran Road, Picayune, Mississippi, contempt of court.
August 3
Lawrence Ankrum: 31, 23344 Juke St., Abita Springs, housed for court.
Sheri Avera: 51, 945 Macon Road, Venice, Florida, home invasion.
Shannon Bell: 33, 3200 Oak Meadow, Ponchatoula, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Marcel Brown: 18, 61308 Forest Drive, Lacombe, resisting an officer, driver must be licensed, establishing speed zones.
Megan Burgess: 33, 64143 La. 41, Pearl River, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000, driver must be licensed.
Frank Carlton: 44, 23464 Heidi Drive, Covington, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, simple battery.
Tommy Clark: 59, 30395 Houston St., Angie, probation violation.
Freddie Cooper: 24, 25438 U.S. 190, Robert, Failure to honor written promise to appear.
Joshua Crawford: 32, 74510 Alpha Ave., Covington, intimidation of witness; injuring officers, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer.
Dominick Difulco: 21, 23037 Delery St., Mandeville, resisting an officer, simple battery, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Fredrick Drennan: 17, 417 Dockside Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule IV, two counts of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tammy Eubanks: 34, 2301 Roosevelt, Kenner, fugitive.
Keith Ezell: 37, 28254 Main St., Lacombe, contempt of court.
Travis Franklin: 36, 300 Spartan Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, driving under suspension.
Christian Gelis: 33, 1494 Englewood Drive, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Harvey Hano: 30, 74537 Gamma Ave., Covington, probation violation.
Justin Harvey: 31, 2171 Marion Drive, Laplace, nonconsensual disclosure of private information.
Clifford Holcomb: 54, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, fugitive.
Jerome Hunter: 34, 20366 La. 36, Covington, contempt of court, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Antwain Jackson: 27, 62197 N. 15th St., Slidell, two counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft under $1,000, two counts of criminal trespass, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Nichole Lacour: 39, 143 Frances St., Slidell, possession of Schedule II.
Brandon Malain: 37, 325 Concord Drive, Laplace, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, possession of Schedule II.
Christopher Morris: 25, 80079 La. 1129, Covington, drug court sanction.
Patrick Munger: 26, 82140 La. 21, Bush, simple burglary.
Samuel Musacchia: 60, 341 Hickory St., Slidell, possession of Schedule II, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate.
Buu Nguyen: 26, 58125 Abs Road, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, two counts of sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Leonardo Rangel: 41, Hooks Drive, Abita Springs, hit and run, aggravated assault.
Peter Ray: 42, 61075 Shady Pine, Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Louis Reisner: 24, 5657 La. 1056, Independence, fugitive.
Thomas Rider: 42, 2418 Airline Highway, Metairie, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Beau Roberson: 36, 706 Lake Des Allemands Court, Slidell, housed for court.
Brandi Sanders: 36, 44033 Chardon Road, Franklinton, DWI second offense, expired license plate, expired vehicle inspection sticker, improper lane use, no proof of insurance, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate.
Hunter Tippen: 24, 61095 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Dustin Trosclair: 35, 70379 D Street, Covington, drug court sanction.
Blake Waller: 31, 104 Revere Drive, Mandeville, careless operation, no safety belts, contempt of court.
Hilda Washington: 64, 59360 Batiste Apt. Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper turn.
Amber Wrenn: 36, Abita View Apartments, Covington, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
August 4
Alfred Blount: 35, 101 Burgo Lane #9, Thibodaux, illegal possession of stolen things, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Sidney Brooks: 43, 2130 Park Drive, Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving too fast for conditions.
Kellie Burton: 32, 4219 Poplar Drive, Slidell, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, licenses plate must be illuminated.
Haley Dicket: 22, 1126 Montgomery St., Mandeville, theft (misdemeanor).
Paul Dimarco: 34, 1610 Lotus Road, Mandeville, contempt of court.
Muson Fletcher: 60, 8000 Watts Thomas Road, Bush, contempt of court.
Kevin Harrison: 23, 112 John Drive, Slidell, resisting an officer, theft (misdemeanor), bank fraud.
Ronald Hicks: 28, 711 Walnut St., Slidell, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Jennie Karcher: 40, 73237 Mashie St., Abita Springs, possession of Schedule I, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Timothy Knowles: 48, 58506 Yaupon Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Lindsey Lawson: 25, 551 Jack Drive, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Kiana Lewis: 22, 25546 W. Sycamore St., Lacombe, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Chanelle Paige: 31, 705 Magnolia St., Slidell, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, resisting an officer, contempt of court.
Amanda Reeves: 26, 59550 Easley Dairy Road, Amite, fugitive.
Christopher Stewart: 30, 36454 Rheusaw Crawford Road, Pearl River, two head lights required, DWI first offense, driving under suspension.
Bryant Tanner: 28, 41276 Dunson Road, Ponchatoula, fugitive, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Tyrney: 39, 131 Beech St., Covington, DWI second offense, no taillights, no inspection sticker, driving under suspension.
August 5
Belinda Adkins: 43, 4211 Maple Drive, Slidell, aggravated assault, armed robbery, second degree battery.
James Bornes: 32, 40668 Hayes St., Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Jamie Brown: 39, 552 Carroll St., Mandeville, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Buck: 34, 15101 Old Farms Road, Folsom, contempt of court.
Jollynne Corter: 23, 36160 Rheusaw Crawford Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Michael Crane: 30, 2515 Carey St., Slidell, DWI second offense, maximum speed limit.
Jon Hayes: 48, 506 Tanglewood Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Dwayne Jenkins: 44, 1220 Foy St., Mandeville, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Miles Mcintosh: 21, 30017 Chittenden Road, Sun, expired license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Jerret Pittman: 23, 501 Garret’s Prime Run, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Donald Ribarich: 39, 113 Nottingham Drive, Slidell, theft of goods over $1,500.
Thelarn Shields: 21, 601875 Mill Road, Lacombe, fugitive.
Stephen Simmons: 59, 36176 Oceola St., Slidell, aggravated second degree battery.
Jose Suarez: 44, 36396 Sigrid Lane, Slidell, DWI first offense, careless operation, vehicular negligent injuring, hit and run.
Timothy Taylor: 38, 527 Land St., Mandeville, monetary instrument abuse.
Dalene Xuanmi-phu: 24, 837 Avenue C, Bogaulsa, maximum speed limit, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
There were 13 people housed for immigration violations in St. Tammany Parish Jail during the period of July 30-Aug. 5