MEMORIAL DAY: The Slidell Garden Club will hold a Memorial Day Observance at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Veterans Memorial Park. Coast Guard Cmdr. Veronica Brecht will speak, with retired Army Reserve Col. Edward Grice, pastor, St. Margaret Mary Church, laying the wreath. Names on the veterans' bricks at the monument will be called out and flowers will be placed on the bricks. Bricks may also be purchased from any club member or by emailing Pat Dalton at PMD406@bellsouth.net.
RECREATION REGISTRATION: Recreation District No. 1 of St. Tammany Parish at Pelican Park will be registering for boys basketball (ages 7-18), girls basketball (ages 7-12) and girls volleyball (ages 13-18) through Tuesday, June 4. Pelican Park’s leagues have a minimum play time for all players. The evaluation process and team formations are done by staff members and coaches to help create competitive and equal teams. Visit www.pelicanpark.com or (985) 626-7997.
MILITARY ADMISSION: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum will offer free admission to military personnel and their families through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across the country. Service persons must show proof. The museum is located at 133 Mabel Drive, Madisonville. For information, visit www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums or www.lpbmm.org.
FOSTER CARE DONATION: One Hope Alliance, an organization that works to serve children in foster care through specialized camps and mentoring clubs in southeast Louisiana, has been awarded a $10,000 donation from Insurance Advisors of Louisiana through the 2019 Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Awards. Insurance Advisors originally received $5,000 for One Hope a submission process, and Safeco offered Jonathan Nobles, an independent agent, an additional chance to raise even more funds. They raised an additional $5,000.
BOOK SIGNING: Local author and columnist Suzie Hunt will sign copies of her debut novel "Weathering the Storm" at two events: 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lori's Art Depot and Community Art Center, 1827 Front St., Olde Towne, Slidell; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Camellia City Farmers Market, 1808 Front St., Olde Towne.
COMPUTER CODING: The library will hold a six-week introduction to the basic principles of coding, designed for adults with no prior coding experience, at 6 p.m. Wednesdays from May 29 to July 3 at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. Free, but registration is required at www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 626-4293. Windows 10 computers will be provided. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
PARISH UPDATE: Parish President Pat Brister will offer a "State of the Parish" update at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Tchefuncta Country Club, 2 Country Club Park, Covington, at the Louisiana Professional Women's Association meeting. Registration is required by 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at www.lpwanorthshore.com.
BUBBLES GALORE: Play with giant bubbles and handmade wands as the St. Tammany Parish Library starts summer with a pop. Dates and locations for the free outdoor programs include:
- 4 p.m. Friday, May 31, Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41, (985) 863-5518
- 4 p.m. Monday, June 10, Lee Road Branch, Covington, 79213 La. 40, (985) 893-6284
- 4 p.m. Monday, June 17, Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St., (985) 893-6285
- 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, (985) 882-7858
Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the hosting library. Visit www.sttammanylibrary.org for more information on library sponsored adult programs.
TREE PLANTING: The Slidell Newcomers Garden Club recently dedicated a tree at Bonne Ecole Elementary in memory of the late Slidell Police Officer Jason Seals, a former student of the school. In addition to his family, guests included Trey Folse of the St. Tammany School Board, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal, students and faculty of Bonne Ecole, including teacher Dana Drago, one of Seals' former instructors. Eileen Costilow, president of the club, spoke and read a poem.
APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit leadershipnorthshore.com.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May. The institute is open to business, civic and public sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. The deadline to apply online is May 31. For information, visit norli.org
SILENT AUCTION: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a silent auction of pre-owned books and collectible magazines through 6 p.m. June 3. The auction includes books about palmistry, classic cars, literature, historical events, John F. Kennedy, Alcatraz Federal Prison and conspiracies, among many others. Bids are placed in person, but high bidders do not have to be present to win. Items will be on view at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd.For more information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com
OPEN HOUSE: An open house and ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6, for the Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services Foster Care office at 102 Highland Park Plaza, Covington. The nonprofit agency serves the north shore and surrounding area. For information, visit methodistfostercare.org or call (985) 900-2356.
FAMILY FACTS OR FICTION: Sheila Delacroix, the former president of the St. Tammany Genealogical Society, will present "Fact Versus Folklore: Using Record Research to Evaluate Family Stories" at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Causeway Library Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. A meet-and-greet will precede the presentation at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. For information visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a Second Saturday Special Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8, at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Second Saturday Special Sales include several hundred specially selected books for children and teens. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
LUNAR SEMINAR: For the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the St. Tammany Parish Library will hold a four-week seminar from 10:30 a.m. beginning Friday, June 14, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. The program includes related movies, historical novels and articles and discussion of the event. Registration is encouraged for the free seminar, with seating limited to adults. Register at www.sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or (985) 845-4819.
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN: Slidell Memorial Hospital is accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships for local students who are enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college for the 2019-20 year. Applicants and/or their parents/guardians must be a resident of St. Tammany Parish. Students must be halfway through their college or university curriculum, have a GPA of 2.5 or better, and have unmet financial needs. Packets can be downloaded from slidellmemorial.org/scholarships-internships. Completed applications must be postmarked by June 30. Contact Patient Experience Coordinator Bonnie Rivet at (985) 280-8531 for information.
MASTER GARDENER PROGRAM: The LSU AgCenter in St. Tammany Parish is accepting applications for the Louisiana Master Gardener training program for residents interested in learning more about gardening and becoming volunteers to assist with programs to educate the public. Classroom lecture material will be presented through online videos and there will be face-to-face labs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, beginning Aug. 6 to Nov. 5 with a graduation. Labs will be at 1301 N. Florida St., Covington. For more information, contact Will Afton, LSU AgCenter County Agent, at (985) 875-2635 or wafton@agcenter.lsu.edu
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM: Registration is open for Christ Episcopal Church's Community Educational Enrichment Program for children entering grades three through six, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3-28. The cost is $40 per child or $60 per family for children eligible for free school lunches; $80 per child or $100 per family for children eligible for reduced-price lunches; and $200 per child or $300 per family for others. Registration takes place in the church administration building at 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, across the street from the church. Registration hours are:
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
- 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
STEAM COMING: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics will be added to the Open Arms Community Center's faith-based summer camp program which runs May 28 to Aug. 8 at 1410 Eighth St., Slidell. For more information on rates, dates and registration, visit www.openarmsslidell.org or call (985) 259-4781.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three, one-week summer camp sessions. Two will be the Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Session 1 will be June 24-28 and session 2 will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through an assortment of hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit lpbmm.org.
HISTORY CAMP: Old Mandeville Historic Association History Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25-26 for children entering third and fourth grades at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St., Mandeville. Learn about Louisiana architecture, traditions and culture. Children receive a T-shirt, snack and beverage but provide their own lunch. Cost is $20. For information, email adelefoster@gmail.com or call (504) 723-7714.
FIREFIGHTER CAMP: Fit as a Firefighter Summer Camp will be held 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 3-7, at the St. Tammany Fire District 1 Fire Training Academy at Camp Villere, 60095 Camp Villere Road, Slidell. The joint venture camp of Slidell Memorial Hosptial and the fire district builds self-esteem and teaches nutrition and exercise skills for ages 8 to 12. Cost is $125 and space is limited. Call (985) 280-8529 or visit www.slidellmemorial.org
DRAMA CAMP: Little Stars Productions will conduct camps at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 10-14 and July 22-26, at Cross Gates Family Fitness, 200 N. Military Road, Slidell. Each camp is an introduction to dramatic performance and stage production for ages 5 to 14 (age 5 must have completed Kindergarten). Cost of $175 per child per week with a $20 one-time registration fee. Register at www.crossgatesclub.com. Before- and after-care options available. For information, visit www.littlestarsproductions.com or (985) 201-0099. Each camp concludes with a performance.