Robert Levis, one of Slidell’s leading businessmen for more than 40 years, died suddenly Aug. 6 during a sailing and snorkeling expedition with his family in Costa Rica. He was 69.
Levis owned a successful car dealership in Slidell for 42 years. Most recently, he helped spearhead the development of the Fremaux Town Center, a mix of retail and residential space just off Interstate 10 in Slidell whose arrival was one of the largest business developments Slidell has seen in years.
“Not only was he a successful businessman in our community, but he had a vision for that piece of ground where the Town Center is,” Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said. “A lot of that ground (was wetlands) and people couldn’t see how it could turn into what it has today. He had that vision and he pushed it forward.”
Cromer said the passing of a “visionary” of Levis’ magnitude is a “huge loss.”
“He was an entrepreneur with the experience and wisdom to put the types of deals together that make something like the Fremaux Town Center happen,” Cromer said. “You lose a man like that, it leaves a void."
Levis also was known for his generosity. According to Brenda Bertus, the former East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce Director, some of Levis’ greatest work was done behind the scenes.
“He was always a great community supporter,” Bertus said. “He was open to listening to people and helping when and where he could.”
Bertus said the development of the Fremaux Town Center after Katrina provided a shot in the arm for a reeling community.
"It's something that gave Slidell a new face on I-10 after Katrina when it really needed it," she said.
Besides his business interests, Levis was an avid traveler and outdoorsman.
Levis, who was born Dec. 8, 1948, is preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Cashman Levis, and his father, Elton Levis. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debe Garrett Levis, daughters Cher Levis Hunt (Chad) and Amber Levis Scardino (Jeremy;) five grandchildren, Ivy and Violet Hunt, and Madison, Robert and Rider Scardino; brothers Elton (Yogi) Levis and Gary Levis; and sister Brenda Levis Salvadore.
Visitation will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West, in Slidell on Friday, Aug. 17 from 5 until 8:30 p.m., and on Saturday Aug. 18 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell.
