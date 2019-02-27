Feb. 11
Christopher Varnoado: 42, 100 St. Ann Circle, Covington, hit and run, driving under suspension, careless operation, contempt of court, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Mandy Smalley: 32, 2830 College St., Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Fos: 23, 102 Anita Place, Slidell, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Woods: 21, 59295 Pierre Lane, Lacombe, possession of Schedule I drug.
Cierra Johnson: 18, 81020 Father Francis Drive, Bush, contempt of court, simple criminal damage to property.
Demarriay Haynes: 21, 713 W. 32nd Ave., Covington, attempted first-degree murder.
Avery Hessler: 24, 2421 Crane St., Slidell, aggravated battery.
Jessica Degavage: 28, 327 A Robert St., Slidell, probation violation.
Kelden Barnes: 26, 27144 Tag A Long Road, Lacombe, two counts of violation of protection order.
Jessie Miles: 30, 310 Eauclaire Drive, Houma, fugitive.
Anton Saman: 32, 3030 La. 59, Mandeville, drug court sanction, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jeremy Cohea: 28, 2647 Eton St., New Orleans, bank fraud, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Erving Batista: 49, 18400 28th St., Long Beach, Mississippi, no brake light/no turn signals, driver must be licensed, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Williams: 48, 4904 Argonne St., Metairie, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, DWI third offense.
George Ladanne: 42, 61002 Clabon Drive, Slidell, fugitive, probation violation, three counts of contempt of court.
Kaleb Bishop: 23, 48352 Woodhaven Road, Tickfaw, two counts of contempt of court.
John Breitenbach: 33, 508 Fifth St., Pearl River, possession of Schedule I drug.
Emily Higdon: 23, 214 N. Corso, Washington, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking, obstruction of justice.
Brandon Deflanders: 38, 1415 Hickory St., Slidell, housed for court.
Mikhail Ellison: 28, 65197 Shinglemill Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Courtney Kirsh: 22, 60156 Lynn St., Lacombe, probation violation.
Feb. 12
Randy Batiste: 60, 83123 Hay Hollow Road, Folsom, improper lane use, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, driving under suspension.
Calvin Schmiderer: 37, 36386 Eric St., Slidell, bank fraud.
Patrick Guthrie: 41, South Pontchartrain, Lacombe, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
John Habarta: 41, 990 Asheville Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Megan Butler: 27, 31585 River Pines Drive, Springfield, contempt of court.
Carolyn Giacona: 35, 744 Navajo Drive, Abita Springs, theft under $1,000, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of drugs in presence of persons under 17 years of age.
Miranda Hennessy: 40, 2636 Carondelet St., New Orleans, DWI first offense, hit and run, violation of registration provisions, issuing worthless checks.
Kody Singletary: 19, 36337 Lawrence St., Slidell, no tail lights, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violation, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of Schedule II drug.
Christopher Shobe: 29, 1517 Ellingsworth Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Dylan Stollenwerck: 20, 607 Highland Court, Mandeville, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michael Lyons: 42, 300 Forest Loop, Mandeville, two counts of contempt of court.
Karen Brown: 43, 425 N. Verona Drive, Covington, issuing worthless checks, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Harley Crapps: 25, 403 Ninth St., Slidell, license plate must have illuminated, no driver’s license on person, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randal Durham: 27, 82040 Charles Kelly Road, Bush, simple obstruction of highway of commerce, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug.
Mark Burgess: 48, 1294 La. 1078, Opelousas, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Matthew Rollins: 28, 35 Joe Dennell Road, Picayune, Mississippi, second-degree battery.
James Bond: 40, 343 Drury Lane, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leonard Harvey: 26, 3031 Golden Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction, failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of contempt of court.
Alfred Perry: 27, 29258 Chene Drive, Lacombe, DWI second offense, careless operation, no safety belts, driving under suspension.
Jermaine Buckley: 34, 1401 Maple St., Slidell, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Nicholas Decker: 21, 34263 Laurent Road, Slidell, bank fraud.
Brandon Jeffers: 36, 1200 Eagle Lake Drive, Slidell, fugitive, probation violation, contempt of court.
Kevin Roberts: 32, 57468 Cedar Ave., Slidell, obscenity.
Lawrence Ankrum: 32, 23344 Julia St., Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Daniel Adams: 28, 59228 Lake Road, Lacombe, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers or marks, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Feb. 13
Paul Ard: 24, 1203 Avenue L, Bogalusa, two counts of contempt of court, fugitive.
Walter Morgan: 37, 31973 Beasley Road, Walker, fugitive.
Robert Carter: 50, 58221 ABS Road, Slidell, aggravated assault with firearm.
Adam Barlow: 51, 2921 Lloyds Ave., Chalmette, driving under suspension, failure to use turn signal, possession of Schedule II drug.
Rhett Hayworth: 28, 18075 Monga Drive, Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jodi Parker: 45, 27451 St. Louis St., Lacombe, harboring or concealing sexual offender.
Milton Howard: 31, 61075 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, failure to comply with provisions of supervision release, unlawful presence of a sex offender.
Joseph Hammond: 17, 2003 Old River Road, Slidell, sexual battery.
Michael German: 51, 5101 Magnolia St., Marrero, probation violation.
Jessica Pate: 32, 124 Second St., Wiggins, contempt of court.
Damien Rodrigue: 30, 394 Planisance, Raceland, two counts of contempt of court.
Jesse Rowell: 19, 28 Chantilly Terrace, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Derrick Endries: 28, 72462 Rose St., Covington, notification of sex offenders and child predators.
Lionel Harris: 41, 181 Kliner Road, Des Allemands, bank fraud, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer.
Richard Jordan: 35, 1626 Avenue G, Bogalusa, probation violation.
Dontae James: 34, 2323 Octavia St., Chalmette, resisting and officer.
Michael Wilson: 23, 1433 Hillary Drive, Slidell, illegal carrying of weapons.
Ronald Simmons: 45, 11235 Barrington St., New Orleans, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, fugitive.
Samuel Carter: 24, 1603 Kingsrow, Slidell, resisting an officer with force or violence, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS, contempt of court, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Trinity Arnold: 19, 26377 Crown Drive, Ponchatoula, disturbing the peace, simple assault, telephone communications; improper language, criminal trespass.
Jeffery Carden: 33, 571 Forest Loop, Mandeville, fugitive.
Feb. 14
Mary Young: 54, P.O. Box 222, Talisheek, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug.
Bradley McQueen: 51, 325 Fifth St., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, resisting an officer.
Blanca Martinez: 36, 24103 Seven Mile Road, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Nicole Leemans: 33, 713 Montgomery Ave., Metairie, fugitive, issuing worthless checks, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Collins Palmer: 39, 42619 Campy Drive, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Michael Voth: 70, 300 Lake Marina Ave., New Orleans, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Joshua Meek: 27, 101 St. Ann Drive, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Juan Molina: 34, 4619 N.W. Terra, Miami, Florida, following too close, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Gerald Blanchard: 33, 2053 Hope St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Byron Williams: 27, 134 West Lawn Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
David Ryans: 25, 1102 Charlie Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Keith Bourg: 49, 64731 La. 3081, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery.
Jeffery Wainwright: 34, 72030 Kustenmacher Road, Abita Springs, parole violation, fugitive, contempt of court.
Jennifer Phillips: 35, 1404 Gause Blvd., Slidell, probation violation.
Lena Whitney: 35, 946 Avenue E, Bogalusa, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III CDS.
Jay Montgomery: 39, 35393 Fleetwood Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Rickey Burks: 30, 37010 15th St., Slidell, failure to register and notify as a sex offender, periodic renewal of registration by offenders.
Eric Bagwell: 42, 40232 Byers Road, Ponchatoula, theft (misdemeanor), four counts of simple burglary, parole violation, two counts of simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, two counts of theft between $5,000 and $25,000, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, theft under $1,000.
Amanda Vanderslice: 28, 1406 Greenwood St., Slidell, bank fraud, theft under $1,000, attempted theft, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Romany Bonente: 34, 5633 Blue Shadows St., Orlando, Florida, housed for marshal.
Kyle Hymel: 24, 1602 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, disturbing the peace, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Jarrett Mitchell: 55, 237 Francis Burge Road, Carriere, Mississippi, possession of Schedule II drug.
Destyn Freeman: 23, 135 Cedar Road, Bogalusa, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Dushon Kelly: 26, 19455 Slemmer Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Wolfe Margolies: 26, 135 W. 16th St., New York, New York, housed for marshal.
Amy Hunt: 43, 12641 La. 21, Bogalusa, simple battery.
Blake Bihm: 24, 2225 McDonald St., Mandeville, flight from officer, expired vehicle inspection sticker, two counts of failure to stop/yield, driving under suspension.
Ryan Smith: 26, 803 Huntwyck Circle, Slidell, contempt of court.
Jeffery Bilquist: 48, 3512 Chalone Drive, Chalmette, violation of protection order.
Chandler Wells: 38, 309 Williams Ave., Houma, monetary instrument abuse.
Jeremy Bourn: 40, 1803 La. 59, Mandeville, aggravated battery.
Feb. 15
Michael Michler: 38, 4701 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Bradford Ducote: 36, 105 Ames Court, Slidell, possession of Schedule III CDS, failure to use turn signal.
Chad Singletary: 38, 70400 Archie Singletary Road, Pearl River, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Chad Cooper: 33, 65109 La. 3081, Pearl River, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under 17 years of age, fugitive.
Ross Giardina: 39, 226 Coin Du Lestin Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Nicholas Drake: 18, 416 E. Lockwood St., Covington, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, flight from officer.
Cynthia Bonck: 37, 34 Shady Oaks Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Scott Phillips: 31, 125 Middlebrook Drive, Slidell, DWI third offense, improper lane use.
Cori Powell: 41, 915 Old Ponchatoula Highway, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Timothy Manes: 26, 23530 Pilot St., Abita Springs, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Anna Audler: 25, 65028 La. 41, Pearl River, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under 17 years of age, contempt of court.
Ashley Garfield: 32, 200 Bishops Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Stephen Trosclair: 28, 3022 Dianne St., Lacombe, housed for court.
Kayla Thigpen: 30, 410 Portsmouth Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Oscar Lavengood: 47, 29063 U.S. 190, Covington, parole violation.
Dante Cooper: 24, 520 Beechwood Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Jerson Alvardo: 28, 75 Pine St., Slidell, theft under $1,000.
Shiree Norman: 37, 761353 Shawnee Murphy St., Pearl River, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Christian Washington: 32, 4237 Lac Du Bay Drive, Harvey, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, five counts of fugitive.
Nathan Blappert: 28, 60103 Transmitter Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Jodi Johnson: 37, 312 E. Sliver Maple Drive, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug, contempt of court.
Wesley Billac: 37, 127 Robin Hood Drive, Covington, drug court sanction.
Ian Jedwabnik: 32, 132 Fairway Drive, Covington, parole violation.
Christopher Sauicer: 38, 312 E. Sliver Maple Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodney Ekinia: 49, 40117 Sandhill Cemetery Road, Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Kanesha Jerry: 26, 73029 La. 25, Covington, contempt of court.
Nolan Johnson: 32, 41931 U.S. 190, Slidell, second-degree battery, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Myles Daigrepont: 29, 2524 Crane St., Slidell, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, theft under $1,000.
Feb. 16
Terrance Anderson: 45, 1014 W. 32nd Ave., Covington, fugitive.
Robert Jones: 42, 1405 Cherry St., Slidell, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule II drug, no taillights.
Dejuan Bivins: 36, 12330 Bivins Road, Folsom, DWI second offense, careless operation, driving under suspension.
Eric Schrodeder: 40, 60 Park Place, Covington, DUS while under suspension of certain prior offenses.
Jarred Knight: 33, 40826 Chinchas Creek Road, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kristian Stubbs: 17, 300 Weldon Park Drive, Mandeville, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Kyle Cochrane: 33, 15005 Hideaway Acres Road, Folsom, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving across median, possession of Schedule III CDS, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, driving under suspension.
Luis Gonzalez: 32, 19308 N. Second St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jarbari Pea: 25, 72157 E. Second St., Covington, contempt of court.
Andy Hurtado: 18, 1051 Rue Corton, Slidell, no taillights, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, contributing to the delinquency.
Tonya Stuart: 44, 30 Shorty Burgess Road, Picayune, Mississippi, DWI first offense, ignore traffic signal, driver must be licensed.
Melissa Russell: 36, 825 Armand St., Mandeville, contempt of court, driving without headlights, failure to stop/yield, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Rebekah Galyon: 38, 3623 Meadowdale Drive, Slidell, signal lamps and signal devices, failure to use turn signal, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of Schedule III CDS.
Paul Dusek: 38, 316 Olive Drive, Slidell, signal lamps and signal devices, driving under suspension, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug.
Christine Balser: 37, 2709 Riverbend St., Chalmette, possession of Schedule II drug.
Matthew Durham: 30, 820 Beau Chene Drive, Mandeville, contempt of court, resisting an officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer.
Stivante Crandle: 22, 1021 W. 32nd Ave., Covington, second-degree battery, simple assault.
Trumaine Johnson: 35, 43404 Cumnock Road, Franklinton, fugitive.
Lisa Morris: 33, 834 Pine St., Slidell, fugitive, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Morgan Clay: 20, 69425 Owens St., Mandeville, possession of Schedule I drug.
Johnny Dillon: 57, 1020 W. 30th Ave., Covington, four counts of contempt of court.
Feb. 17
Doulas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Ronald Renshaw: 37, 23579 Laurel Oak Ave., Ponchatoula, DWI second offense, driving under suspension, no inspection sticker, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle, contempt of court.
Kevin Treadway: 45, Zelda Drive, Lacombe, contempt of court.
Michael Isabelle: 56, 1022 Mariners Cove Blvd., Slidell, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Joel Averett: 48, 10738 Linahau, Diamondhead, Mississippi, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Brett Naylor: 19, 70478 Gulch St., Abita Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia, front clearance lights amber in color, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Eva Lablanc: 38, 60320 Kay Drive, Lacombe, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Steven Lewis: 37, Woodcrest Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II CDS.
Michael Reichard: 47, 4186 Dauphine St., Slidell, possession of Schedule IV drug, driving under suspension, switched plates.
Skyler Herberger: 19, 80200 Mae Fussell Road, Covington, improper lane use, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court.
Derrick Thomas: 29, 60435 Palm Drive, Slidell, second-degree battery, simple battery.
Gary Sutton: 53, 307 Tulip Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Nicholas Drake: 18, 416 E. Lockwood St., Covington, entry on or remaining in places on or land after being forbidden.